Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Explore the art of storytelling in a 60-second mission brief explainer video tailored for nonprofits. This video highlights HeyGen's ability to create explainer videos that resonate with audiences, using a combination of AI avatars and a rich media library. The visual style is clean and impactful, designed to convey your message with clarity and emotion. Ideal for organizations looking to enhance their outreach efforts, this video demonstrates how HeyGen can be a vital tool in your communication arsenal.
Unleash your creativity in a 30-second video animation company showcase, where HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature takes center stage. Targeted at marketing agencies and content creators, this video emphasizes the ease of producing professional-grade explainer animations. The visual style is dynamic and modern, complemented by crisp voiceover generation that ensures your message is heard loud and clear. Discover how HeyGen can streamline your video production process with its versatile capabilities.
Step into the future of video creation with a 45-second explainer video template demonstration, crafted for educators and trainers. This video highlights HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports, making it easy to adapt content for various platforms. The visual style is educational and engaging, designed to hold the attention of learners and professionals alike. With HeyGen's subtitles and captions feature, ensure accessibility and inclusivity in your educational content delivery.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use an Explainer Video Maker

Create engaging explainer videos with ease using our intuitive tools and features.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your explainer video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual narrative.
Step 2
Choose an Explainer Video Template
Select from a variety of explainer video templates to match your branding strategy. Our templates are designed to make your message clear and engaging.
Step 3
Add Voiceover with AI
Enhance your video with a professional voiceover using our AI voice generator. This feature allows you to add a natural-sounding voice to your animations effortlessly.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for social media or other platforms. Share your explainer video to captivate your audience and convey your message effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators to craft compelling explainer videos with ease, leveraging AI-driven tools and templates to enhance storytelling and audience engagement.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your brand's impact through dynamic explainer videos that tell compelling customer success stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create explainer videos efficiently?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating explainer videos with its intuitive drag-and-drop tools and a wide range of explainer video templates. This allows users to focus on crafting engaging content without getting bogged down by technical details.

What features does HeyGen offer for video animation?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of features for video animation, including AI avatars, text-to-video from script capabilities, and a robust media library with stock support. These tools empower creators to produce high-quality explainer animations effortlessly.

Can HeyGen enhance my branding strategy with explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen enhances your branding strategy by offering branding controls such as logo and color customization. This ensures that your explainer videos align perfectly with your brand identity, making them ideal for social media and other platforms.

Why choose HeyGen for explainer video production?

HeyGen stands out as a top choice for explainer video production due to its seamless integration of AI voice generation and subtitle/caption features. These capabilities ensure your videos are both engaging and accessible to a wider audience.

