Midyear Summary Video Maker: Create Your Recap Fast
Effortlessly compile your year-to-date with our online recap video maker, leveraging versatile Templates & scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a polished and informative 60-second "midyear update video" targeting your professional clients and internal stakeholders. The visual style should be sleek and professional, conveying key achievements and future plans clearly. Incorporate an AI avatar from HeyGen to present the updates, ensuring a consistent and engaging speaker, and use precise Subtitles/captions to make the content accessible and easily digestible for your audience, highlighting the progress made in the past months.
Develop a captivating 30-second "midyear summary video" for your creative portfolio or personal blog, aimed at attracting online followers and potential collaborators. Embrace an artistic and dynamic visual style, driven by inspiring background music and impactful text-on-screen. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your narrative into compelling visual sequences, augmented by HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to give your creative recap a distinctive flair.
Produce a motivational 75-second team "recap video" dedicated to celebrating the collective achievements of your internal team members over the past six months. The video should have an engaging and celebratory visual and audio style, compiling team photos and clips into a cohesive narrative, with an encouraging voice. Ensure your creation is ready for various platforms by utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and enrich the visual storytelling with relevant content from the Media library/stock support before you "export and share" it with your colleagues.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Easily create your midyear summary video with HeyGen's AI-powered video maker. Generate compelling recap videos and updates that engage your audience effortlessly.
Engaging Social Media Updates.
Produce captivating midyear recap videos for social media platforms, effortlessly sharing your progress and highlights with a wider audience.
Dynamic Midyear Storytelling.
Transform your midyear achievements and key updates into compelling video narratives, making your past efforts vivid and memorable for stakeholders.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create a compelling midyear summary video?
HeyGen is an AI-powered video maker that empowers you to effortlessly produce engaging midyear summary or recap videos. Utilize customizable templates, add text, and incorporate transitions to tell your story dynamically for social media.
What makes HeyGen an effective AI-powered video editor for my projects?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video from script, to streamline your video creation. This online platform offers a robust video editor, simplifying the process from concept to export and share.
Does HeyGen offer customizable templates for year-in-review videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and scenes to help you craft personalized year-in-review videos. You can easily add your own media from the media library, upload photos and videos, and include branding controls.
Can I add subtitles and easily share my videos created with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen automatically generates subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and engagement for your videos. Once your creation is complete, you can effortlessly export and share it directly across various social media platforms.