micro-UGC video generator for Authentic AI Video Ads
Effortlessly produce high-converting UGC Video Ads and cut production costs with our AI avatar technology, enhancing your marketing workflow and ROAS.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For brands seeking to scale their outreach, develop a 45-second micro-UGC video ad demonstrating the power of converting simple concepts into compelling UGC Video Ads. The visual style should be professional and clean, highlighting product usage or benefits, with a clear, authoritative voiceover derived directly from HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, aimed at small to medium-sized businesses.
Expand your global reach with a 60-second video targeting international marketing teams and e-commerce businesses. This video should illustrate the seamless creation of Multi-lingual videos featuring lifelike AI Actors. The visual style should be dynamic and culturally sensitive, with voiceover generation in several languages showcasing the clarity and impact of localized messaging.
Need to iterate quickly on marketing campaigns? Create a snappy 15-second video for marketing professionals and agencies, focusing on how to generate Unlimited Ad Variations. The visual style should be fast-paced and concise, demonstrating rapid transitions between different conceptual scenes built from HeyGen's Templates & scenes, accompanied by an exciting, impactful voiceover.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling, high-converting UGC-style video ads that resonate with your target audience and boost campaign ROAS.
Create Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create dynamic and authentic micro-UGC videos for social media to captivate audiences and increase engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of UGC Video Ads?
HeyGen empowers brands and creators to generate authentic-looking UGC Video Ads using realistic AI Actors and AI Avatars. This allows for rapid iteration and scalable content creation within your marketing workflow.
Can HeyGen produce multi-lingual videos for global audiences?
Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of multi-lingual videos by converting scripts into diverse voiceovers, complete with AI Avatars speaking the language. This capability helps brands reach a wider, international audience effectively.
What benefits do marketers gain from HeyGen's AI video generation?
Marketers can significantly streamline their marketing workflow by generating unlimited ad variations quickly with HeyGen. This innovative approach helps reduce content production costs while enhancing campaign effectiveness.
Is HeyGen suitable for generating micro-UGC video content?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be a powerful micro-UGC video generator, allowing brands and creators to effortlessly produce authentic-looking videos. Utilize AI Actors to convey your message convincingly and at scale.