Metrics Report Video Maker: Elevate Your Data Stories
Create professional video reports that boost engagement and simplify data visualization using our extensive templates & scenes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Promote Report Insights with AI Videos.
Quickly produce compelling videos to promote key findings and positive outcomes from your metrics reports, boosting audience reach and engagement.
Share Report Highlights on Social Media.
Transform complex metrics into engaging, concise video clips for social media, making data visualization impactful and easy to share.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen transform my metrics reports into engaging professional videos?
What features does HeyGen offer for creating customized business videos quickly?
Does HeyGen support automated video reporting for client communication?
Can HeyGen assist in creating video analytics summaries from various sources?
