Imagine a compelling 1-minute corporate update designed for business stakeholders and employees, announcing a critical company merger. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring a clean, modern aesthetic with inspiring background music, while the audio remains clear and authoritative. The video should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and be driven by text-to-video from script, making it easy to create a professional merger update video with the power of an AI video maker, seamlessly integrating financial slides and executive voiceovers.

Generate Video