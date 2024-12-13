Explainer Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Easily

Unlock the power of AI avatars for seamless video creation and elevate your brand design with user-friendly operation.

494/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at small business owners, this 60-second video delves into the user-friendly operation of HeyGen's whiteboard video creator. Highlighting the ease of use and the power of AI-powered avatars, this explainer video is perfect for those looking to enhance their corporate identity. The visual style is clean and professional, with a focus on whiteboard animations, while the audio features a professional voiceover generated by HeyGen's AI voice generator.
Prompt 2
For social media managers, this 30-second video explores the creative possibilities of HeyGen's video templates. With a focus on social media promotion, this video demonstrates how to quickly create customized styles that align with your branding strategy. The visual style is modern and sleek, featuring motion designers' work, while the audio is upbeat and engaging, making it perfect for capturing the attention of your audience on social platforms.
Prompt 3
This 90-second video is crafted for educators and trainers, showcasing the technical prowess of HeyGen's 3D animation capabilities. Dive into the world of video animation options and learn how to create compelling training videos with ease. The visual style is immersive and detailed, utilizing 3D animations to bring concepts to life, while the audio is informative and clear, supported by HeyGen's subtitles and captions feature to ensure accessibility for all viewers.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use the Explainer Video Maker

Create engaging explainer videos effortlessly with our user-friendly platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your explainer video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual story.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates that suit your brand design. Our templates are designed to enhance your corporate identity and make your message stand out.
3
Step 3
Add an AI-Powered Avatar
Incorporate an AI-powered avatar to bring your video to life. This feature allows for a customized style that aligns with your branding strategy.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it across social media platforms for effective promotion.

Use Cases

HeyGen's explainer video maker leverages AI video creation to streamline menu rollout presentations, offering animated explainer videos and video templates for effective brand design and social media promotion.

Boost Training Engagement

.

Enhance training sessions with AI-powered videos, improving engagement and retention through customized style and motion design.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify explainer video creation?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly operation with AI-powered avatars and video templates, making it easy to create engaging explainer videos without needing extensive technical skills.

What makes HeyGen's AI video creation unique?

HeyGen stands out with its AI video creation capabilities, including text-to-video from script and AI voice generator, allowing for seamless integration of customized styles and branding elements.

Can HeyGen support animated explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of video animation options, including 3D animation and kinetic typography, to create dynamic animated explainer videos that align with your brand design.

What features does HeyGen offer for branding strategy?

HeyGen enhances your branding strategy with branding controls like logo and color integration, along with a media library for stock support, ensuring your videos reflect your corporate identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo