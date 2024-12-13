Create a 45-second explainer video designed to demystify therapy for young adults, focusing on common misconceptions and the benefits of seeking support for mental health awareness. The visual style should be empathetic and approachable, using HeyGen's AI avatars to illustrate diverse individuals engaging in healthy coping mechanisms. The audio will feature a warm, encouraging voiceover with soft, uplifting background music, making the content feel accessible and non-intimidating for the target audience.

Generate Video