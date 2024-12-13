Med Device Promo Video Maker: AI-Powered Marketing

Produce compelling healthcare videos with ease. Transform scripts into stunning visuals using our advanced Text-to-video from script feature.

Develop a compelling 30-second promo video targeting healthcare professionals, specifically surgeons and specialists, to introduce our cutting-edge medical device. The visual style should be clinically precise and professional, featuring realistic simulations and a confident, informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present key features, effectively communicating the device's innovative capabilities and its impact on patient care.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Med Device Promo Video Maker Works

Easily produce professional promotional videos for your medical device, leveraging AI to create engaging content that informs and captivates your audience with precision.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by drafting or pasting your medical device promotion script. Utilize the powerful Text-to-video from script feature to instantly generate the initial video draft using an AI video generator, saving valuable time.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your message by selecting from a variety of Templates & scenes designed for clarity and impact. Tailor the aesthetics to customize videos for your brand by choosing appropriate visuals, backgrounds, and even an AI avatar.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Audio
Ensure your message is heard clearly with professional narration. Leverage Voiceover generation to create natural-sounding audio in multiple languages and tones, perfectly complementing your visuals for a comprehensive healthcare video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your promotional video is perfected, simply use the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to download your high-quality promo video in the desired format and aspect ratio, ready for distribution across all your marketing channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator, empowering medical device marketing teams to efficiently produce compelling promo videos. It streamlines the creation of high-quality healthcare videos, making it an ideal med device promo video maker for showcasing innovations and educating audiences.

Engaging Social Media Promotions

.

Create compelling short-form healthcare videos for social media to boost engagement and reach a wider audience for your medical device marketing efforts.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating medical device promo videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video generator, empowering you to create compelling medical device marketing videos efficiently. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video to transform scripts into engaging promo videos quickly, streamlining your video production process.

Can I customize healthcare marketing videos with my brand's elements using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, brand colors, and specific messaging into your healthcare marketing video content. Utilize our customizable templates to make videos that align perfectly with your medical device brand identity.

What makes HeyGen an effective online video maker for medical device marketing?

HeyGen accelerates your medical device marketing video production with its online platform. Generate professional voiceovers, add subtitles, and access a rich media library to produce high-quality explainer videos and marketing content without extensive editing skills.

Does HeyGen support creating various types of animated videos for medical education or promotion?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to make videos ranging from detailed explainer videos to dynamic animated videos for medical device promotion. With versatile scenes and AI avatars, you can produce diverse healthcare video content tailored to your specific communication needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo