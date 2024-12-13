Your Go-To materials overview video maker

Turn complex materials into engaging overview videos effortlessly with AI-powered tools and our intuitive text-to-video from script feature for enhanced learning.

Create a 45-second animated explainer for small business owners and educators, showcasing how to quickly create a compelling materials overview video. The visual style should be bright and engaging with smooth transitions, accompanied by an enthusiastic voiceover that leverages HeyGen's robust "Voiceover generation" feature to deliver key information about the product's benefits, making complex ideas easy to grasp.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second professional explainer video targeting marketing professionals and product managers, focusing on how HeyGen serves as an effective explainer video maker to summarize information about new product features. The visual presentation should be sleek and modern, utilizing on-screen text overlays and a concise, authoritative narration, while demonstrating the efficiency of "Text-to-video from script" for rapid content creation.
Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second how-to video for DIY enthusiasts, illustrating a simple crafting project to provide a quick learning experience. The video should feature dynamic close-ups of hands-on steps, a cheerful background track, and include an "AI avatar" demonstrating parts of the process, making it highly engaging and easy to follow.
Prompt 3
Imagine a trendy 15-second promo for social media marketers and content creators, highlighting the vast customization options available through HeyGen's video maker. Employ fast cuts, vibrant color grading, and a trending music track, making sure to showcase HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for seamless platform adaptation, emphasizing creative freedom and ease of use.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Materials Overview Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional materials overview videos with AI-powered tools and a vast media library to summarize information effectively and enhance the learning experience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Input Text
Start by entering your material overview text or uploading a script. Our AI-powered tools will transform your content into an engaging video, leveraging Text-to-video from script for seamless generation.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Templates
Choose from a vast media library of images and videos, or utilize our professionally designed Templates & scenes. Easily customize elements to match your brand and convey your message with Customization Options.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Enhance your video with natural-sounding audio. Generate professional voiceovers using our advanced Voiceover generation, including various Text-to-Speech Voices to perfectly narrate your materials overview.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your materials overview video with effortless editing. Once complete, Export your video in various aspect ratios for different platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, making it ready to share and summarize information effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen, your AI-powered video maker, simplifies creating engaging materials overview videos. Quickly summarize information for effective explainer videos and enhanced learning experiences.

Clarify Complex Information

.

Transform intricate material overviews into easy-to-understand explainer videos, making complex subjects accessible and improving educational outcomes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of materials overview or explainer videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process of becoming an effective materials overview video maker or explainer video maker by leveraging AI-powered tools. You can transform scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and synthetic voices, significantly reducing production time and effort.

What customization options are available for creative video production in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive Customization Options to empower your creative vision, including a Vast Media Library of stock assets, templates, and scene generation. You can personalize videos with your branding, colors, and even integrate animation elements to make your content truly unique.

Is HeyGen considered a user-friendly video maker for professionals and beginners alike?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be an incredibly user-friendly video maker, enabling anyone to produce professional videos effortlessly. Its intuitive interface combined with AI avatars and intelligent editing features makes complex video creation accessible.

Can HeyGen be used to create informative how-to videos or summarize complex information visually?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal tool for creating engaging how-to videos and effectively summarizing information. With features like AI voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, you can clearly convey complex topics and enhance the learning experience for your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo