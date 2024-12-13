Create a 90-second instructional video demonstrating the setup and initial calibration of specialized materials testing equipment. This video should target junior engineers and new lab technicians, employing a clean, professional visual style with close-up shots of components and clear on-screen text overlays. The audio should feature a precise, explanatory voiceover, ensuring complex steps are easily understood by the audience. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation capability to deliver consistent and high-quality narration throughout the guide, making it an effective 'how-to guide'.

Generate Video