Marketing Video Generator for AI-Powered Content
Create professional AI marketing videos that increase conversions using customizable Templates & scenes for any campaign.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a professional 45-second explainer video targeting SaaS product managers, illustrating a new software feature's benefits. The visual style should be clean and modern, incorporating sleek UI animations alongside a sophisticated custom AI avatar presenting key information, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars for a human touch, with a clear and authoritative voice to convey credibility for effective AI marketing videos.
Produce a vibrant 60-second product demo video aimed at e-commerce businesses looking to highlight their latest offerings. The aesthetic should be visually rich with high-quality product photography and dynamic overlays, complemented by an energetic background track, all built efficiently using HeyGen's marketing video templates and various scenes to demonstrate rapid content creation.
Craft an impactful 15-second promotional video for digital marketers, designed to drive immediate engagement and increase conversions for a special offer. Employ a fast-paced, dynamic visual style with bold, quickly appearing text and a high-energy soundtrack, converting a succinct script directly into video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to create compelling AI marketing videos rapidly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen serves as your ultimate AI marketing video generator, empowering you to create compelling marketing videos that drive engagement and increase conversions effortlessly.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling video advertisements with AI, capturing attention and boosting conversion rates efficiently.
Generate Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips that enhance brand visibility and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging marketing videos?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that streamlines the production of high-quality marketing videos. You can leverage a vast library of marketing video templates and professional AI avatars to quickly bring your vision to life, making content generation efficient and effective.
What makes HeyGen an effective marketing video generator for businesses?
HeyGen functions as a powerful marketing video generator, offering features like an AI script generator and realistic voiceover capabilities. This allows you to produce professional AI marketing videos swiftly, enhancing your brand's communication and presence across various platforms.
How does HeyGen support the creation of diverse marketing video content?
HeyGen enables you to produce a wide range of marketing video content, including explainer videos, dynamic social media videos, and engaging product demos. With custom AI avatar options and robust branding controls, HeyGen empowers you to create unique and impactful narratives for any marketing need.
Is it easy to personalize my AI marketing videos using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization options to ensure your AI marketing videos perfectly align with your brand. You can easily integrate your logo and brand colors using branding controls, add subtitles, and utilize the media library for diverse visuals, all contributing to increased conversions.