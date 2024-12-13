Marketing Overview Video Generator for Business Growth

Effortlessly craft compelling marketing overviews using pre-designed video templates and scenes to speed up your video creation process.

532/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Boost your social media presence with a dynamic 45-second video aimed at social media marketers and content creators, demonstrating how HeyGen's extensive video templates can accelerate branding efforts. Present a visually engaging and modern aesthetic with quick cuts, vibrant colors, and an energetic background track, complemented by a friendly AI voice, illustrating the power of customizing pre-made Templates & scenes for consistent brand messaging.
Example Prompt 2
For corporate trainers and e-learning developers, produce a comprehensive 90-second video demonstrating the utility of HeyGen's AI avatars in delivering training modules. The visual and audio style should be highly professional and engaging, featuring clear, well-structured demonstrations of avatar customization, an authoritative AI voice narrating complex topics, and subtle background music, emphasizing how HeyGen's AI avatars enhance learning retention and engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a snappy 30-second video for digital marketers and small business owners, focusing on the versatility of HeyGen for rapid video creation across multiple platforms. This video should adopt a fast-paced and vibrant visual style with modern motion graphics, featuring a catchy jingle and an engaging AI voice, explicitly illustrating how easy it is to adapt content for various aspect ratios using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability, perfect for social media campaigns.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Marketing Overview Video Generator Works

Quickly create professional marketing overview videos with AI, streamlining your content production and enhancing your brand's message effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your marketing overview text. Our platform's Text-to-video from script capability will effortlessly transform your content into a visual story, powered by text to video AI.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals & Avatars
Choose from a wide array of professional video templates to establish the perfect look and feel for your marketing overview.
3
Step 3
Add Your Branding & Voice
Enhance your video's professionalism by utilizing Branding controls to incorporate your company's logo and custom colors.
4
Step 4
Export for Distribution
Finalize your high-quality video with options for Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, preparing it seamlessly for various social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Craft impactful customer testimonial videos that build trust, demonstrate value, and strengthen your brand's credibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation from text?

HeyGen empowers users to transform scripts into engaging AI videos with ease. Our advanced text-to-video AI technology generates lifelike AI avatars and synthesizes natural voiceovers, streamlining the entire video production process efficiently.

Can I integrate my brand's identity into videos generated by HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, specific brand colors, and custom fonts. This ensures all your AI videos maintain a consistent and professional brand presence for your business marketing.

What features make HeyGen an efficient AI tool for video marketing?

HeyGen boosts efficiency with a robust suite of features, including customizable video templates, an AI voice generator, and an extensive media library. These tools enable rapid creation of marketing overview videos and various AI videos without complex video editing.

How does HeyGen's AI avatar and voice generation technology work?

HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to create realistic AI avatars that can deliver your script with natural expressions and gestures. Coupled with advanced AI voice generation, this capability allows for seamless text-to-video production, making professional video creation accessible to all.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo