Marketing Funnel Video Maker: Drive Conversions Easily
Create high-converting video content for every stage of your customer journey using powerful Templates & scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second promotional video aimed at marketing professionals seeking to boost their conversion rates, showcasing how a specific product or service seamlessly integrates into their workflow. Employ a clean, professional visual aesthetic with a dynamic soundtrack, leveraging HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble compelling content.
Produce a 60-second testimonial video designed for potential customers at the decision stage of their customer journey, featuring an AI avatar sharing a genuine success story about overcoming a common business challenge using a product. The visual and audio style should be authentic and reassuring, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars for a personalized yet scalable narrative.
Create a 30-second quick tip video for existing users looking to optimize their video marketing funnel on social media platforms. The visual style should be fast-paced with engaging text overlays and a modern beat, emphasizing actionable advice. Ensure crucial information is accessible to all viewers by including HeyGen's Subtitles/captions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling videos for every stage of your marketing funnel, boosting engagement and conversion rates with AI-powered content.
High-Performing Video Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-performing video ads with AI to capture attention and drive leads at every funnel stage.
Engaging Social Media Video Generation.
Effortlessly create engaging social media videos and clips to expand reach and nurture prospects throughout the funnel.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my marketing funnel with video?
HeyGen empowers businesses to create engaging video content for every stage of the marketing funnel, from brand awareness to lead nurturing. Utilize AI avatars and customizable templates to produce compelling explainer videos and promo videos that drive higher engagement and conversion rates, guiding your customer journey effectively.
What AI-powered tools does HeyGen offer for creating marketing videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools to simplify video marketing, including realistic AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and automatic voiceover generation. These capabilities allow you to efficiently produce high-quality video content tailored for social media and other platforms, without extensive video editing skills.
Can HeyGen help me create brand-consistent videos quickly?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor with a vast library of templates and robust branding controls, allowing you to customize logos, colors, and fonts. This ensures all your video content, whether for email marketing or social media, maintains a consistent brand identity and resonates with your target audience.
How do HeyGen videos support improved conversion rates?
By integrating powerful call-to-action elements within your video content and optimizing for various distribution channels, HeyGen helps capture audience attention and guide them through your marketing funnel. The ability to export in different aspect ratios ensures your videos are mobile-first and perform optimally across all social media platforms, ultimately boosting your conversion rates.