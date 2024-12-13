For B2B Marketing Managers, a 60-second explainer video should illustrate how marketing automation can revolutionize their lead generation and nurturing processes. The visual style needs to be sleek and professional, utilizing animated graphics and on-screen text to break down complex concepts, complemented by an authoritative yet approachable voiceover. This video will emphasize how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature streamlines the creation of high-quality overview videos, simplifying the message for a busy executive audience.

Generate Video