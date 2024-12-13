market-ready video generator for stunning marketing videos

Generate compelling on-brand videos quickly using our AI video generator. Utilize advanced Branding controls for consistent messaging.

Create a 45-second promotional video targeting small business owners, showcasing how a marketing video maker can effortlessly produce on-brand videos. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring a friendly AI avatar explaining the benefits with clear, confident voiceover generation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 60-second tutorial video aimed at content creators and online educators, demonstrating the power of generative AI video for rapid video creation. Adopt a dynamic and informative visual style, highlighting HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform complex lessons into engaging visual content, complete with automatically generated subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 30-second AI video ads spot for digital advertisers and e-commerce brands, emphasizing HeyGen as a market-ready video generator. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and visually appealing, using pre-designed templates & scenes from the media library/stock support to quickly create high-impact advertisements.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 15-second social media video for brand communicators, illustrating how easy it is to produce stunning on-brand videos with an AI video generator. The visual aesthetic should be modern and concise, utilizing aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for various platforms, paired with an energetic voiceover generation to capture immediate attention.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Market-Ready Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform ideas into high-quality, professional videos designed to capture attention and deliver your message with precision.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your script or using our intuitive interface to generate content. Leverage HeyGen's powerful text-to-video capabilities to bring your words to life instantly.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Enhance your message by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Customize their appearance and voice to ensure your video is perfectly on-brand.
Step 3
Apply Polished Elements
Refine your video with professional elements. Automatically generate accurate subtitles/captions for accessibility and ensure your message reaches a wider audience with multi-language support.
Step 4
Export for Distribution
Finalize your creation by exporting your video in various aspect ratios optimized for different platforms. Your marketing video maker is ready for immediate deployment across all your channels.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Compelling Customer Testimonials

Transform customer success stories into engaging AI videos that build trust and demonstrate product value effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging videos with AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced generative AI video technology to transform text into compelling visuals. Our platform allows users to create professional videos using AI avatars and robust text-to-video capabilities, streamlining your video creation process.

How does HeyGen ensure my marketing videos are on-brand?

HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and colors, within its intuitive editing interface. This allows you to produce high-quality, on-brand marketing videos and social media videos that align perfectly with your company's identity.

What makes HeyGen an efficient market-ready video generator?

HeyGen simplifies complex production workflows with its intuitive editing and drag-and-drop editor, enabling rapid video creation. This makes HeyGen a market-ready video generator, allowing users to quickly produce professional content without extensive editing software experience.

Can HeyGen support video creation in multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive multi-language support, including voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, to broaden your audience reach. This capability ensures your video content is accessible and impactful globally.

