Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Targeted at corporate trainers, this 90-second video delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's cloud workspace. Set in a futuristic digital environment, the video uses a calm and authoritative voiceover to guide viewers through the platform's real-time collaboration features. The narrative emphasizes the ease of managing video projects with metadata tagging, ensuring efficient organization and retrieval. The visual style is clean and professional, with subtle animations that enhance the learning experience.
This 60-second video is crafted for small business owners looking to enhance their online presence. It showcases HeyGen's video templates, set against a backdrop of bustling cityscapes and vibrant marketplaces. The narrative is driven by a friendly and engaging voiceover, highlighting how these templates can simplify video content creation while maintaining a professional look. The video uses a lively soundtrack to match the energetic visuals, making it ideal for social media integration.
Aimed at creative teams, this 30-second video captures the essence of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. The narrative unfolds in a colorful, animated storyboard style, illustrating the creative video workflow from script to final product. The video emphasizes the ease of transforming written content into engaging video presentations, with a playful and upbeat audio track that inspires creativity. This short yet impactful video is perfect for sparking ideas and encouraging collaboration among team members.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes management video creation with its enterprise video platform, offering creative video workflows and AI-driven tools for seamless video content creation.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce impactful business videos with AI, ensuring brand consistency and engaging content.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create captivating social media content with video templates and real-time collaboration features.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enhance business video creation?
HeyGen streamlines business video creation with its AI-powered video editor and customizable templates, ensuring brand consistency and creative video workflow. The platform's intuitive tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos efficiently.
What features does HeyGen offer for video content creation?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of features for video content creation, including text-to-video from scripts, voiceover generation, and a rich media library. These tools empower users to create engaging and dynamic video presentations effortlessly.
Can HeyGen support enterprise video needs?
Yes, HeyGen is an enterprise video platform that supports real-time collaboration and cloud workspace capabilities. It ensures GDPR compliance and offers metadata tagging for efficient video management, making it ideal for large-scale video projects.
What makes HeyGen's video presentation tools unique?
HeyGen's video presentation tools stand out with their AI avatars and aspect-ratio resizing features, allowing for seamless social media integration. The platform's branding controls ensure that every video aligns with your brand's identity.