Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an impactful 45-second instructional video that meticulously details the startup sequence for a complex piece of industrial machinery. Aim for a clear, step-by-step visual style with precise on-screen text overlays, supported by a professional, authoritative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure every spoken instruction is accurately conveyed, making this a definitive guide for operators.
Produce a dynamic 30-second rapid-fire video for experienced maintenance technicians, serving as a quick refresher on critical equipment maintenance procedures. The visual style should be fast-paced and utilize animated diagrams or quick cuts of machinery, accompanied by an upbeat, motivating soundtrack. Take advantage of HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes to efficiently customize videos, ensuring key information is highlighted without unnecessary fluff.
Craft a concise 75-second video explaining essential safety protocols around specific heavy machinery, tailored for a diverse workforce, including those who may speak different languages. The visual approach should be serious and demonstrative, using real-world scenarios or clear animations, paired with a calm, clear voice. Implement HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to ensure universal understanding of these crucial safety messages, enhancing overall comprehension for all personnel.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Easily create impactful machinery onboarding videos with HeyGen's AI onboarding videomaker. Streamline the process to produce engaging training videos efficiently.
Expand Global Onboarding and Training.
Quickly create and deliver multilingual machinery onboarding videos and training content to a worldwide workforce.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Enhance engagement and knowledge retention for new employees with dynamic and interactive machinery onboarding videos powered by AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging and customized onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create engaging onboarding videos with customizable video templates and AI-powered tools. Easily personalize animated characters, incorporate your branding, and produce impactful videos that captivate new hires.
What makes HeyGen an efficient AI onboarding videomaker?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to simplify the video creation process, allowing you to generate professional onboarding videos from text scripts in minutes. Its intuitive interface and AI avatars make it an efficient video creation tool for anyone.
Can I customize the appearance and content of my employee onboarding videos using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers full customization options for your employee onboarding videos. You can apply branding controls, integrate your logo and colors, and utilize a rich media library to create a truly unique and branded virtual onboarding video experience.
Does HeyGen support creating multilingual training content for onboarding?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports creating multilingual training content for your onboarding videos. With advanced text-to-speech capabilities and automatic subtitle generation, you can easily reach a global audience and ensure comprehensive understanding.