Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Our Announcement Video Maker Works

Easily create captivating announcement videos in minutes, leveraging intuitive tools and AI to share your news with impact and professionalism.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a variety of professionally designed "templates" or begin with a blank canvas to quickly set the stage for your announcement. Our diverse library of "templates & scenes" provides a solid foundation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Announcement Details
Personalize your "announcement video" by inputting your specific message. Utilize our "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly transform your written content into engaging spoken narration.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Engaging Elements
Elevate your announcement with visually appealing "dynamic text animations" and crystal-clear audio. Leverage our "Voiceover generation" feature to ensure your message is both seen and heard, creating a polished and impactful video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by utilizing our "video editor" to review and make any last adjustments. Then, easily export your announcement in the desired format and resolution, thanks to our flexible "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process to create an announcement video?

HeyGen empowers users to create professional announcement videos with ease, leveraging AI avatars, intuitive templates, and text-to-video functionality. Simply input your script, choose a scene, and HeyGen generates a polished video announcement, streamlining the entire video creation process.

What features make HeyGen an effective online video tool for announcements?

HeyGen stands out as an effective online video tool due to its powerful AI capabilities, extensive media library, and customizable templates. These features allow you to effortlessly craft compelling announcement videos with dynamic text animations and consistent branding.

Can HeyGen help me make a professional event announcement video quickly?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to help you make professional event announcement videos quickly and efficiently. With a wide selection of customizable templates and AI-powered text-to-video, you can rapidly produce high-quality video announcements that capture attention.

How does HeyGen's AI video technology enhance announcement video creation?

HeyGen's innovative AI video technology significantly enhances announcement video creation by transforming text into engaging video content with realistic AI avatars and voiceovers. This allows for rapid production of high-quality video announcements without needing cameras or actors.

