Lyric Video Maker: Create Stunning Music Videos with Ease

Effortlessly create captivating lyric videos with our intuitive platform, featuring advanced subtitles/captions to perfectly sync your song's text.

Imagine crafting a deeply personal 45-second lyric video for an emotional acoustic track, designed to resonate with aspiring musicians and indie artists. The visual style should be soft and aesthetic, perhaps incorporating bokeh effects and slow-motion scenes, complemented by melancholic music where the on-screen lyrics are perfectly synchronized. Utilize HeyGen's robust "Subtitles/captions" feature to flawlessly display your custom lyric videos, ensuring every word of your heartfelt message connects with your audience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Lyric Video Maker Works

Transform your music into engaging visual experiences with our intuitive online lyric video maker. Easily add lyrics, customize designs, and share your creations.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Audio & Lyrics
Begin by uploading your chosen audio track using the built-in *media library/stock support*. Then, easily paste or type your song lyrics into the editor, preparing your content for the *lyric video maker* process.
2
Step 2
Choose Visuals & Style
*Choose* from a diverse collection of *templates & scenes* or craft a unique visual style from scratch. Adjust fonts, colors, and animations to create *custom lyric videos* that perfectly match your song's mood.
3
Step 3
Add & Sync Lyrics
Precisely *add lyrics to video* with automated *subtitles/captions*. Easily synchronize the text with your audio, ensuring every word appears at the perfect moment for maximum impact on your audience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Lyric Video
Once your *music video* is polished, effortlessly *export* it in your desired format and aspect ratio using *aspect-ratio resizing & exports*. Share your finished *lyric video* across all platforms to engage your audience.

HeyGen revolutionizes the way creators make lyric videos. Our AI video platform helps you easily create custom lyric videos, streamlining the music video creation process for impactful online content.

Boost Music Promotion with AI-Powered Video

Leverage AI to quickly create high-impact promotional videos, including dynamic lyric-based ads, to expand your music's reach and impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I easily create lyric videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen streamlines how to make lyric videos with an intuitive online tool. Simply input your lyrics and select from various templates and media library options to craft engaging music videos effortlessly, offering easy video creation for everyone.

Does HeyGen allow for custom lyric video designs and branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to create custom lyric videos with extensive design flexibility. You can add lyrics to video, adjust text styles, and even incorporate your branding elements like logos and specific color schemes within our video editor.

What role does AI play in HeyGen's lyric video maker?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform simplifies the entire video creation process, including generating lyric videos. Our intelligent text-to-video functionality helps transform your song lyrics into dynamic visual content quickly, making it a powerful online lyric video maker.

Beyond just lyrics, can HeyGen function as a complete music video maker?

Yes, HeyGen is a comprehensive online video creation tool that extends beyond just being a lyric video maker. You can leverage our features like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and vast media libraries to produce a full range of engaging music videos, not just static lyric displays.

