Create a vibrant 30-second Lunar New Year greeting video for families celebrating, capturing the joy and warmth of the festivities. Utilize HeyGen's "templates & scenes" to quickly set up a festive backdrop, and enhance the message with personalized "voiceover generation" for a truly heartfelt holiday video. The visual style should be rich with traditional red and gold, featuring festive decorations and family gatherings, accompanied by uplifting traditional Chinese instrumental music.

