Create a compelling 15-second logo reveal video designed for tech startups and small businesses launching new products, featuring a fast-paced, modern visual style with vibrant colors and an energetic electronic soundtrack to emphasize brand dynamism. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly craft an impactful "logo animation" that captivates potential customers.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Logo Reveal Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning, custom animated logo reveals to enhance your brand presence with our intuitive online tools.

1
Step 1
Select an Animation Template
Begin by browsing our diverse collection of 'animation templates'. Choose a design that best fits your brand's aesthetic and the message you want to convey.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Logo
Easily upload your brand logo. Utilize our 'branding controls (logo, colors)' to perfectly integrate your visual identity into the chosen template, crafting a unique 'custom logo animation'.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your reveal by adding background music or sound effects from our 'media library/stock support'. Adjust timing and visual effects to create an impactful 'animated logo' sequence.
4
Step 4
Export & Share Your Reveal
Finalize your creation and utilize 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to download your high-quality 'logo reveal video'. Share it across all your platforms to boost brand recognition.

Transform your branding with HeyGen's AI video maker. Easily create stunning logo reveal videos and animated logos, perfect for captivating intros and engaging video content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my brand's video content?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging animated content, incorporating your brand's unique style. Utilize customizable templates and add your logo to produce professional videos that resonate with your audience.

Can HeyGen assist with custom logo animation for video intros or outros?

HeyGen's platform offers robust branding controls, allowing you to easily integrate and feature your logo within your video creations. Our diverse animation templates empower you to build engaging intros or outros that prominently display your animated logo.

What types of animated content can I produce and share with HeyGen?

HeyGen allows you to produce diverse animated content, from explainer videos to marketing promos. Easily create, customize, and export your video projects, ready for sharing across all your digital platforms.

Is HeyGen's online video maker user-friendly for beginners?

Absolutely! HeyGen features an intuitive interface with a drag & drop functionality, making it simple to create high-quality videos online without prior animation experience, acting as a powerful video maker.

