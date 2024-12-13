Create Stunning Videos with Our Announcement Video Maker

Easily customize your video announcements with AI avatars and share them on social media for maximum impact.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Announce your new location with a dynamic 60-second video using HeyGen's video announcement capabilities. Ideal for real estate agents and event planners, this tool offers a variety of announcement video templates to choose from. The visual style is vibrant and inviting, with voiceover generation providing a personal touch. Edit on mobile for convenience and share your creation instantly.
In just 30 seconds, create an impactful announcement video for your upcoming event with HeyGen's business video maker. Designed for marketers and event coordinators, this tool allows you to use templates and add subtitles for accessibility. The visual style is energetic and colorful, capturing the excitement of your event. Export in various aspect ratios to suit different platforms.
Engage your audience with a 45-second location announcement video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Perfect for travel agencies and hospitality businesses, this tool lets you add text and images to create a personalized message. The visual style is elegant and sophisticated, with subtitles ensuring your message is understood by all. Share your video on social media to attract more visitors.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use an Announcement Video Maker

Create engaging announcement videos effortlessly with our step-by-step guide.

Step 1
Choose an Announcement Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of announcement video templates that suit your business needs. These templates provide a creative foundation, making it easy to get started.
Step 2
Customize Your Video with Text and Images
Add text and images to personalize your video announcement. Use HeyGen's media library to access a wide range of stock images and graphics to enhance your message.
Step 3
Apply Voiceover and Subtitles
Enhance your video with voiceover generation and subtitles. This feature ensures your message is clear and accessible to a wider audience.
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and share it directly on social media platforms. This step ensures your announcement reaches your audience effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling location announcement videos effortlessly, utilizing AI-driven tools and customizable templates for impactful communication.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight your business's achievements and new locations with engaging AI videos that resonate with your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create an announcement video?

HeyGen offers a seamless way to create announcement videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. With customizable templates, you can easily add text and images to craft a professional video announcement that aligns with your brand.

What features does HeyGen provide for customizing videos?

HeyGen allows you to customize videos by adding text, images, and voiceovers. You can also use branding controls to incorporate your logo and colors, ensuring your announcement video reflects your business identity.

Can I use HeyGen to share my video announcement on social media?

Yes, HeyGen makes it easy to share your video announcements on social media. With aspect-ratio resizing and export options, your videos are optimized for various platforms, enhancing your reach and engagement.

Does HeyGen offer templates for business video creation?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a variety of announcement video templates designed for business use. These templates are fully customizable, allowing you to create impactful business videos efficiently.

