Unlock Global Reach with a Localized Video Generator

Reach global audiences effortlessly. Our localized video generator uses advanced AI avatars and accurate voiceovers to translate content into 175+ languages.

Produce a 1-minute technical explainer video aimed at software developers and tech integrators, illustrating how to seamlessly integrate a localized video generator into their existing platforms. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring API code snippets and clean UI examples, complemented by an informative and professional voiceover that highlights the ease of use of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for automated content creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 90-second dynamic demonstration targeting marketing managers and international sales teams, showcasing the power of an AI video translator for global market penetration. The visual presentation should be vibrant and multicultural, displaying diverse language options, paired with an engaging audio style featuring voiceover generation in multiple target languages, emphasizing seamless video dubbing for enhanced international reach.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 45-second internal training module designed for corporate trainers and L&D departments, focusing on efficient content creation using HeyGen's Studio Editor. The video should adopt a professional and clear visual style, demonstrating the functionality of lifelike AI avatars, accompanied by an authoritative yet friendly voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars for consistent presenter delivery across various training materials.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 2-minute detailed comparative analysis video for localization specialists and technical content creators, delving into the nuances of lip-sync accuracy across 175+ languages & dialects. The visual style should be precise and analytical, featuring side-by-side comparisons of subtle lip movements, supported by a clear and multilingual audio style that utilizes HeyGen's voiceover generation to demonstrate linguistic precision across a broad range of languages.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Localized Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your video content into multiple languages, reaching global audiences with seamless dubbing and culturally nuanced messaging.

1
Step 1
Create Your Original Content
Start by uploading your existing video or generating new content from a script using HeyGen's powerful AI video generator capabilities.
2
Step 2
Select Target Languages and Voices
Choose from over 175+ languages and dialects and select AI voiceovers that perfectly match your desired tone and regional accents.
3
Step 3
Apply Localization & Review
The platform automatically dubs your video, ensuring high lip-sync accuracy for a natural and engaging viewing experience across all versions.
4
Step 4
Export Your Localized Video
Download your completed video in various aspect ratios, ready to share with your global audience and expand your reach through effective video localization.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate advanced video localization?

HeyGen serves as a powerful localized video generator and AI video translator, enabling seamless video localization across more than 175 languages & dialects. Our advanced AI ensures precise video dubbing and exceptional lip-sync accuracy, making global communication effortless.

What makes HeyGen a leading AI video generator?

HeyGen stands out as a premier AI video generator by offering lifelike AI avatars and a comprehensive Studio Editor. Users can easily create engaging content using diverse video templates and generate professional voiceovers for any script.

Can HeyGen provide custom voice cloning for personalized content?

Yes, HeyGen supports advanced voice cloning capabilities, allowing for highly personalized outreach and unique content creation. With our intuitive Studio Editor, you can integrate cloned voices seamlessly into your projects, enhancing the impact of your voiceovers.

Does HeyGen offer an AI video generator API for integration?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a robust AI video generator API, enabling seamless integration into existing workflows for efficient video production. This empowers businesses to automate the creation of explainer videos and marketing videos at scale.

