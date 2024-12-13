Local Business Promo Video Generator: Create Ads Fast

Quickly design captivating promo videos for small businesses using HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support.

Create a 30-second engaging promo video for local business owners eager to boost their online presence and increase sales. The visual style should be modern and inviting, featuring clear product shots or service demonstrations, complemented by a friendly and professional voiceover generated with HeyGen's Voiceover generation. This video should highlight how effortless it is to craft effective marketing videos for social media, even for beginners.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second informational video for marketing agencies and social media managers demonstrating how to rapidly produce diverse social media ad templates. This video should adopt a sleek, corporate visual style, integrating AI avatars to deliver key messages confidently, all set to inspiring background music. Emphasize the efficiency of customizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to streamline campaign creation and maximize client ROI.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 60-second promo video for an eCommerce store introducing a new product launch, focusing on building brand awareness. The visual narrative should feature dynamic product showcases and lifestyle imagery, enhanced by HeyGen's Media library/stock support, with clear and accurate Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility. A modern, upbeat musical track should underscore the excitement of the new offering.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 30-second explainer video for service-based small businesses looking to clearly convey their value proposition. The visual aesthetic should be friendly and illustrative, incorporating simple animations and on-screen text, with a welcoming AI voice narrating the script efficiently generated via Text-to-video from script. This video aims to help businesses create videos quickly to inform potential clients.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Local Business Promo Video Generator Works

Quickly create compelling promotional videos for your local business to engage customers and boost your online presence with ease.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a library of professional video templates and scenes designed for various business needs, or begin with a script for a text-to-video approach.
2
Step 2
Add Your Unique Brand Elements
Personalize your video by integrating your brand assets, such as logos, colors, and specific images. Access a vast media library for royalty-free assets to enhance your visual story.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging AI Voiceovers
Transform your script into natural-sounding speech using advanced voiceover generation. Add subtitles for accessibility and ensure your message resonates with all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Across Platforms
Finalize your video by adjusting its aspect ratio for different social media platforms. Export your high-quality promotional video, ready to download and share, amplifying your business's reach.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Testimonials

Transform customer success stories into powerful AI videos, building trust and credibility for your local business with authentic testimonials.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an effective promo video maker?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling promo videos effortlessly using advanced AI. Leverage our intuitive platform to generate high-quality video content that engages your audience and helps increase sales for your business.

What creative controls does HeyGen offer for animated video production?

HeyGen provides extensive creative control, starting with a wide selection of video templates to jumpstart your project. You can customize every scene, integrate your brand assets, and utilize AI avatars to craft unique animated videos that resonate with your target audience.

Can small businesses easily produce engaging social media marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an accessible online video maker for small businesses and marketers. Our user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, combined with text-to-video capabilities and AI voices, streamlines the creation of professional social media ad templates and marketing videos.

Does HeyGen support creating various types of business videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile business video maker capable of producing diverse content like explainer videos, Amazon product videos, and corporate presentations. Enhance your messaging with royalty-free assets and automatic subtitles to ensure your videos are impactful across all platforms.

