Local Business Promo Video Generator: Create Ads Fast
Quickly design captivating promo videos for small businesses using HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 45-second informational video for marketing agencies and social media managers demonstrating how to rapidly produce diverse social media ad templates. This video should adopt a sleek, corporate visual style, integrating AI avatars to deliver key messages confidently, all set to inspiring background music. Emphasize the efficiency of customizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to streamline campaign creation and maximize client ROI.
Develop a compelling 60-second promo video for an eCommerce store introducing a new product launch, focusing on building brand awareness. The visual narrative should feature dynamic product showcases and lifestyle imagery, enhanced by HeyGen's Media library/stock support, with clear and accurate Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility. A modern, upbeat musical track should underscore the excitement of the new offering.
Craft a concise 30-second explainer video for service-based small businesses looking to clearly convey their value proposition. The visual aesthetic should be friendly and illustrative, incorporating simple animations and on-screen text, with a welcoming AI voice narrating the script efficiently generated via Text-to-video from script. This video aims to help businesses create videos quickly to inform potential clients.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Promo Ads.
Generate compelling local business promo videos quickly using AI, designed to capture attention and drive immediate customer action.
Produce Engaging Social Media Promos.
Craft dynamic social media marketing videos in minutes, perfect for increasing brand awareness and connecting with your local audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen serve as an effective promo video maker?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling promo videos effortlessly using advanced AI. Leverage our intuitive platform to generate high-quality video content that engages your audience and helps increase sales for your business.
What creative controls does HeyGen offer for animated video production?
HeyGen provides extensive creative control, starting with a wide selection of video templates to jumpstart your project. You can customize every scene, integrate your brand assets, and utilize AI avatars to craft unique animated videos that resonate with your target audience.
Can small businesses easily produce engaging social media marketing videos?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an accessible online video maker for small businesses and marketers. Our user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, combined with text-to-video capabilities and AI voices, streamlines the creation of professional social media ad templates and marketing videos.
Does HeyGen support creating various types of business videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile business video maker capable of producing diverse content like explainer videos, Amazon product videos, and corporate presentations. Enhance your messaging with royalty-free assets and automatic subtitles to ensure your videos are impactful across all platforms.