Empower L&D teams to produce high-quality employee training videos with advanced AI avatars.
Develop a 2-minute technical training video for IT support staff introducing a new troubleshooting protocol. The visual style should be highly instructional, utilizing 'Templates & scenes' to clearly demonstrate processes with on-screen text and 'subtitles/captions' for accessibility. The audio should maintain a supportive and informative tone, generated efficiently through 'Text-to-video from script', aiding in robust employee training programs.
Generate a 60-second product update video for L&D teams showcasing a new feature within an LMS. The visual style should be dynamic and engaging, leveraging 'Media library/stock support' for relevant B-roll footage and clear product screenshots, with the final output using 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for various platforms. The audio should feature an upbeat, confident narrator explaining benefits, highlighting HeyGen as an accessible 'AI video platform'.
Craft a 45-second internal communication video for employee training, explaining a new internal reporting procedure. The visual style should be simple and direct, primarily featuring text-based slides and graphics with subtitles/captions for clarity. An authoritative yet friendly voiceover generation should guide viewers through each step, ensuring consistent understanding across teams for effective employee training.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms your LMS training video generator needs into reality with an advanced AI video platform. Easily create compelling AI training videos and courses for engaging learning experiences.
Scale Course Creation & Global Reach.
Effortlessly produce numerous courses and extend your training to a global audience using AI.
Enhance Training Engagement & Retention.
Leverage AI-powered videos to significantly increase learner engagement and improve knowledge retention in your training programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI training videos?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of AI training videos by leveraging advanced AI Avatars and AI Voiceovers, transforming scripts into professional video content. This powerful AI video platform streamlines the entire production process, making it an efficient tool for L&D teams looking for video creation tools.
Can HeyGen export training content in formats compatible with Learning Management Systems?
Yes, HeyGen is designed as a robust LMS training video generator, offering SCORM export capabilities to ensure seamless integration with various Learning Management Systems. This allows for easy deployment of AI-generated content into interactive training courses.
What customization options are available for branding AI course creator content?
HeyGen, as an AI course creator, offers extensive branding controls, including custom logos, colors, and font styles to personalize your training videos. Users can also utilize a rich media library and various templates to ensure a consistent brand identity across all their AI training videos.
Does HeyGen support efficient conversion of text into training videos?
HeyGen supports efficient AI training video generation through its advanced text-to-video from script functionality, instantly converting written content into dynamic visuals. It also automatically generates accurate subtitles/captions, enhancing accessibility and making it a powerful video creation tool for employee training.