LMS Training Video Generator for Engaging Courses

Empower L&D teams to produce high-quality employee training videos with advanced AI avatars.

Create a 90-second compliance training video designed for new employees, focusing on company policies. The visual style should be professional and clean, utilizing diverse AI avatars to present key information, accompanied by clear, concise voiceover generation to explain complex regulations. The video should aim for a direct, authoritative yet friendly audio tone, suitable for crucial compliance training.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 2-minute technical training video for IT support staff introducing a new troubleshooting protocol. The visual style should be highly instructional, utilizing 'Templates & scenes' to clearly demonstrate processes with on-screen text and 'subtitles/captions' for accessibility. The audio should maintain a supportive and informative tone, generated efficiently through 'Text-to-video from script', aiding in robust employee training programs.
Prompt 2
Generate a 60-second product update video for L&D teams showcasing a new feature within an LMS. The visual style should be dynamic and engaging, leveraging 'Media library/stock support' for relevant B-roll footage and clear product screenshots, with the final output using 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for various platforms. The audio should feature an upbeat, confident narrator explaining benefits, highlighting HeyGen as an accessible 'AI video platform'.
Prompt 3
Craft a 45-second internal communication video for employee training, explaining a new internal reporting procedure. The visual style should be simple and direct, primarily featuring text-based slides and graphics with subtitles/captions for clarity. An authoritative yet friendly voiceover generation should guide viewers through each step, ensuring consistent understanding across teams for effective employee training.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How LMS Training Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging and SCORM-compliant training videos for your Learning Management System with AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Content
Begin by pasting your training script into our platform. Our Text-to-video from script capability quickly transforms your written content into dynamic video scenes, forming the foundation of your course.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to deliver your training message. These virtual presenters add a professional and engaging touch to your educational content.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Incorporate your company's logos and colors using Branding controls to ensure brand consistency. Enhance your video further with relevant stock media from our library or your own uploads.
4
Step 4
Export Your Customized Video
Prepare your finalized video for distribution by adjusting its dimensions using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Export your high-quality training video in a compatible format for your Learning Management System.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your LMS training video generator needs into reality with an advanced AI video platform. Easily create compelling AI training videos and courses for engaging learning experiences.

Clarify Complex Training Content

.

Utilize AI to simplify intricate topics, making technical, compliance, and other specialized training content easy to understand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI training videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of AI training videos by leveraging advanced AI Avatars and AI Voiceovers, transforming scripts into professional video content. This powerful AI video platform streamlines the entire production process, making it an efficient tool for L&D teams looking for video creation tools.

Can HeyGen export training content in formats compatible with Learning Management Systems?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as a robust LMS training video generator, offering SCORM export capabilities to ensure seamless integration with various Learning Management Systems. This allows for easy deployment of AI-generated content into interactive training courses.

What customization options are available for branding AI course creator content?

HeyGen, as an AI course creator, offers extensive branding controls, including custom logos, colors, and font styles to personalize your training videos. Users can also utilize a rich media library and various templates to ensure a consistent brand identity across all their AI training videos.

Does HeyGen support efficient conversion of text into training videos?

HeyGen supports efficient AI training video generation through its advanced text-to-video from script functionality, instantly converting written content into dynamic visuals. It also automatically generates accurate subtitles/captions, enhancing accessibility and making it a powerful video creation tool for employee training.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo