Produce a vibrant 45-second educational video for young adults learning essential cooking basics, like boiling an egg or making simple pasta. The visual style should be bright and encouraging, showcasing clear step-by-step actions with an enthusiastic AI voiceover to guide viewers. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to create engaging narration for this 'living skills video maker' project, enhancing its impact as an 'educational video maker' tool.

Generate Video