Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes.
Quickly create captivating videos for social media using HeyGen's intuitive tools and templates.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Enhance training sessions with interactive videos that keep learners engaged and improve retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my livestream video production?
HeyGen offers a robust livestream video maker that integrates seamlessly with social media platforms, allowing you to create engaging live content. With customizable alerts and templates, you can easily tailor your livestreams to match your brand's identity.
What features does HeyGen's video editor provide?
HeyGen's video editor is equipped with drag-and-drop functionality, voice-over generation, and screen recording capabilities, making it a versatile tool for both creative and technical video editing needs.
Can I create videos using HeyGen's platform?
Yes, HeyGen's video creation platform allows you to create videos effortlessly with its AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and a rich media library filled with stock images and customizable templates.
Does HeyGen support multi-user editing for collaborative projects?
Absolutely, HeyGen supports multi-user editing, enabling teams to collaborate efficiently. With cloud storage and branding controls, your team can work together seamlessly while maintaining brand consistency.