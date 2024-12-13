Live Update Video Maker: Create Dynamic Content Instantly

Effortlessly create stunning, up-to-date videos by transforming your ideas into visuals with our drag-and-drop editor, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.

Create a 90-second instructional video for tech professionals on deploying a critical system update, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for a professional on-screen presenter. The visual style should be clean and technical with precise animated overlays, complemented by a calm, informative voiceover that explains each step of the live update video maker process.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute tutorial aimed at developers and IT support staff, demonstrating a new software feature using the HeyGen Video Editor. The video should adopt a step-by-step visual style with clear screen recordings, featuring automatically generated subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity throughout the technical explanation.
Example Prompt 2
Design an engaging 60-second explainer video for small business owners and marketing teams, showcasing how easily they can create videos about their latest product. The visual style must be modern and dynamic with upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to quickly produce compelling content as an AI video maker.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a compelling 1-minute internal communication video for corporate trainers and HR professionals, announcing an important policy change. The video should feature a polished, corporate visual style with an authoritative tone, making effective use of HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure clear pronunciation and professional delivery from a consistent AI Avatars character.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Live Update Video Maker Works

Quickly generate and adapt dynamic video content with AI, making updates effortless and keeping your audience engaged.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by pasting your script or inputting your text. Our AI will transform your words into a dynamic video, leveraging Text-to-video from script for rapid content generation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your message. Enhance your video with relevant visuals from our extensive media library or upload your own to personalize the scene.
3
Step 3
Add Accessibility and Branding
Automatically generate Subtitles/captions to improve reach and engagement. Easily apply your brand's logo and colors through our branding controls for a consistent, professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Iterate with Agility
Finalize your video and export it in your desired aspect ratio. The platform’s ability to quickly adapt and regenerate content makes live updates seamless, ensuring your message is always current.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost training engagement and retention

.

Enhance training programs by frequently updating content with AI videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation and editing process?

HeyGen provides an intuitive "Video Editor" with "drag and drop" functionality, allowing users to easily "create videos" and "change background" elements. This streamlined approach makes professional video production accessible without requiring extensive technical expertise.

Can HeyGen generate videos from text using AI Avatars?

Yes, HeyGen excels as an "AI video maker" by transforming your scripts into engaging "Text to Video" content with lifelike "AI Avatars". This capability allows for rapid production of "talking head videos" without the need for cameras or actors.

What automated features does HeyGen offer to enhance video accessibility?

HeyGen includes robust "Auto Subtitles" generation, which automatically transcribes your video content for improved accessibility and engagement. This technical feature ensures your videos reach a wider audience efficiently.

What tools does HeyGen provide for live content and streaming?

HeyGen functions as a powerful "live update video maker" and "Live Streaming Studio," enabling dynamic content generation and broadcasting. It also offers "multistreaming software" capabilities, allowing you to reach various platforms simultaneously.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo