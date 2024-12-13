Live Session Video Maker for Engaging Virtual Events

Make professional, high-quality videos with ease for impactful content creation. Enhance every live session using our extensive Media library/stock support.

Produce a compelling 45-second video specifically designed for small business owners, showcasing the ease of launching a new product. This video should feature a modern, bright visual style with engaging graphics and an upbeat, professional voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the product benefits and leverage Voiceover generation for clear, concise messaging, helping any video maker effortlessly make professional videos.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Live Session Video Maker Works

Craft professional, engaging videos that feel live, even when pre-recorded, using HeyGen's intuitive video creation tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Scene
Begin by drafting your script, then select a suitable template and customize scenes to lay the foundation for your session recording using HeyGen's Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Presenters and Visuals
Enhance your video by adding engaging AI avatars to present your content and integrate relevant graphics from the media library to illustrate key points.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Captions
Ensure your high quality video reflects your brand by applying custom Branding controls (logo, colors) and automatically generate subtitles/captions for accessibility and professional polish.
4
Step 4
Export Your Live Session Video
Finalize your production by utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to get your high-quality video ready to be presented as a professional live session video.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies live session video production, enabling you to easily create professional, high-quality videos for any content creation need.

Produce Social Media Content

.

Efficiently create compelling social media videos and clips from recorded sessions to amplify your content reach and engagement.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create high quality video content through AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, significantly streamlining your content creation process. Its intuitive platform makes video production effortless.

Does HeyGen support advanced video production features?

HeyGen offers robust features for professional video production, including customizable templates, branding controls, and extensive media library support to help you make professional videos with impactful graphics. You can refine your output with integrated video editing tools.

What makes HeyGen an effective video maker for businesses?

HeyGen serves as an exceptional video maker by providing AI avatars and text-to-video functionality, enabling efficient content creation from a simple script. This makes it straightforward to produce professional videos for various needs.

Can HeyGen assist with generating diverse video content?

HeyGen specializes in generating diverse video content by transforming scripts into videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceover generation. This capability allows users to create a wide range of engaging videos without complex live session video maker setups.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo