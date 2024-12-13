Listing Video Maker: Create Stunning Real Estate Videos

Easily create professional real estate videos for property listings using drag-and-drop templates and AI avatars.

Create a captivating 45-second listing video designed for Realtors to engage prospective buyers with a new property. The visual style should be bright and inviting, showcasing the property's best features under warm, natural lighting, complemented by an upbeat musical track and clear, professional voiceover generation to highlight key selling points. This video aims to provide an immediate positive impression and draw viewers in for further inquiry.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Listing Video Maker Works

Create professional, engaging real estate videos with ease, helping prospective buyers visualize their dream home.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start from Script
Select from a variety of professionally designed "video templates" tailored for real estate, or paste your script to leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability for quick content generation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Property Features
Upload your high-quality photos and video clips to showcase key "property features". Utilize HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to effortlessly integrate your visual assets into the project.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Branding
Enhance your video by incorporating your unique logo and brand colors. HeyGen's "Branding controls (logo, colors)" allow you to seamlessly "brand your videos" for a consistent and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Listing Videos
Finalize your project and generate your compelling "listing videos". Take advantage of HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare your video for optimal viewing across all platforms, from social media to property portals.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies listing video creation for Realtors, enabling quick generation of engaging real estate videos. Easily create marketing videos for property listings to attract prospective buyers.

Inspire Buyers with Property Tours

.

Develop immersive video tours that highlight property features and amenities, inspiring prospective buyers with a captivating visual experience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating compelling real estate videos for property listings?

HeyGen empowers Realtors to effortlessly generate professional listing videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from script. Our intuitive online video editor allows for quick video creation, making marketing video production efficient for every property.

Does HeyGen offer video templates to quickly produce property marketing content?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides a variety of customizable video templates, perfect for showcasing property features and creating just listed videos. You can easily brand your videos with logos and colors to maintain a consistent professional image for all your real estate videos.

Can HeyGen help create engaging video tours to attract prospective buyers?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to produce dynamic video tours by converting scripts into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation. This streamlines the process of creating impactful real estate videos that capture the attention of prospective buyers.

What makes HeyGen an ideal listing video maker for social media marketing?

HeyGen is designed to optimize your marketing video for various platforms with aspect-ratio resizing and export options. Easily generate stunning listing videos that stand out on social media, enhancing your reach to prospective buyers for every property listing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo