linkedin video generator: Create Engaging LinkedIn Videos

Turn your ideas into compelling content for LinkedIn. Utilize Text-to-video from script to easily create engaging, branded videos.

Generate a 45-second video targeting marketing professionals and business owners who want to boost their LinkedIn presence. The visual style should be professional and clean, using a confident and clear voiceover. This "linkedin video generator" concept will demonstrate how easily users can transform their ideas into polished content using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, perhaps featuring an AI avatar presenting key benefits.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second video designed for sales teams and recruiters on LinkedIn aiming to enhance their outreach. Employ an engaging and dynamic visual style with modern graphics and an upbeat audio track. This "LinkedIn video marketing" piece should showcase how to leverage HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to create impactful recruitment messages or product highlights, complete with polished voiceover generation.
Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second video for small business owners and personal brands on LinkedIn who need "Personalized branded videos". The visual style should be authentic and friendly, featuring a human-like AI avatar to connect with the audience, complemented by HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and wider reach. This video will highlight the simplicity of becoming a "LinkedIn video maker".
Prompt 3
Produce a 75-second explainer video targeted at tech professionals or product managers on LinkedIn, illustrating a complex concept. The visual approach should be clear and concise, incorporating animated elements from HeyGen's media library/stock support, backed by a professional and articulate voice. This "LinkedIn video creation" prompt emphasizes using the platform as an effective "explainer video maker" with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various placements.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How LinkedIn video generator Works

Craft engaging, professional LinkedIn videos effortlessly with our intuitive platform, turning your ideas into powerful visual content for your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by inputting your script, which our platform will transform into a professional video using our advanced Text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Choose Professional Templates
Select from a diverse range of Templates & scenes to give your video a polished and professional look, setting the foundation for your visual story.
3
Step 3
Add Your Branding Elements
Personalize your video with your brand's unique identity. Apply your branding controls like logos and colors to make your content distinctly yours.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Optimize your video for LinkedIn by easily using aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Then, share your high-quality creation, ready to engage your professional network.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines LinkedIn video creation, acting as a powerful LinkedIn video generator. Effortlessly produce professional, personalized branded videos for impactful LinkedIn video marketing campaigns.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Effortlessly create compelling video testimonials and case studies to build trust and demonstrate value to your LinkedIn audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help with LinkedIn video marketing?

HeyGen empowers your LinkedIn video marketing efforts by enabling easy LinkedIn video creation. You can transform text into engaging videos with AI avatars and dynamically generated scripts, perfect for reaching your professional audience.

What tools does HeyGen offer for LinkedIn video creation?

HeyGen provides an intuitive online video editor with professional templates specifically designed for LinkedIn video creation. You can easily add text to video, integrate music, and leverage AI to streamline your production process.

Can I customize my branded videos for LinkedIn using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to create personalized branded videos for LinkedIn with extensive customization options. Utilize professional templates and robust branding controls to ensure your videos perfectly align with your company's identity.

Is HeyGen an effective LinkedIn video generator for professionals?

Yes, HeyGen is a powerful LinkedIn video generator, making it an ideal LinkedIn video maker for professionals. Its AI-powered capabilities, including auto-generated scripts and professional templates, ensure efficient and high-quality video production.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo