LinkedIn Promo Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Fast

Design professional LinkedIn video ads quickly with diverse templates & scenes and custom animations.

Craft a 30-second impactful video targeting job seekers and aspiring professionals, designed to introduce their personal brand on LinkedIn. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing soft lighting and minimal graphics, complemented by an inspiring and confident voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation. This LinkedIn promo video maker concept should emphasize ease of creating compelling self-introductions, helping users create LinkedIn videos that stand out.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second dynamic video aimed at B2B marketers and marketing agencies, showcasing a new product or service. The visual and audio style should be modern and engaging, featuring quick cuts, vibrant motion graphics, and upbeat background music. Leverage HeyGen's rich templates & scenes to quickly assemble the narrative from a script, highlighting how this approach simplifies video marketing on LinkedIn, particularly using LinkedIn video ad templates for rapid deployment.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second thought leadership video for industry leaders and content creators, sharing insights on a trending topic. This video should adopt an informative and authoritative visual style, incorporating professional charts and data visualizations, with a clear, articulate spoken delivery. Utilize HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and enhance viewer comprehension, making the LinkedIn video creation process straightforward for effective social media marketing.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 15-second announcement video for HR departments and event organizers, promoting a company webinar or internal event. The visual style should be direct and visually striking, using bold text overlays and energetic transitions, accompanied by a brief, upbeat musical sting. Employ an AI avatar from HeyGen to deliver the key message efficiently, ensuring the final output is optimized for various social media platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, making it a versatile LinkedIn video maker tool.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How LinkedIn Promo Video Maker Works

Create engaging LinkedIn promo videos effortlessly with HeyGen's user-friendly platform, transforming your ideas into professional content that captures attention and drives engagement.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Select from a variety of professional LinkedIn video ad templates to kickstart your project, or begin with a blank canvas to build your vision from scratch using HeyGen's templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and Customize
Drag and drop your media, text, and other elements into the user-friendly drag-and-drop editor. Easily arrange and customize every aspect to align with your brand and message.
3
Step 3
Create Dynamic Narration
Enhance your promo video by generating realistic voiceovers from text using HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation, making your AI Video Maker content more engaging and impactful.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your LinkedIn promo video is perfect, export it in MP4 format. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, your video is ready to be shared directly to LinkedIn and other social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Develop compelling video testimonials to build trust and highlight client achievements, perfect for professional networking on LinkedIn.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I easily create LinkedIn videos using an AI video maker?

HeyGen empowers you to create LinkedIn videos effortlessly by transforming text into engaging content with AI avatars and professional video templates. Our AI Video Maker simplifies the entire video creation process, allowing you to produce high-quality LinkedIn videos without extensive editing skills.

What features does HeyGen offer for professional LinkedIn video ads?

HeyGen provides a robust set of features to make professional LinkedIn video ads, including customizable video templates and branding controls to ensure your content aligns perfectly with your brand identity. You can easily create captivating video ads that stand out on the platform for effective video advertising.

Can HeyGen help me make engaging LinkedIn promo videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen is a powerful LinkedIn promo video maker, enabling you to create engaging content with AI avatars and dynamic visuals for your audience. Our platform helps you produce compelling video marketing material that captures attention and drives interaction on LinkedIn.

Is HeyGen's video editor user-friendly for creating social media videos?

Yes, HeyGen features an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and a user-friendly interface designed for seamless social media video creation. This makes HeyGen an excellent video editor for anyone looking to produce professional videos for LinkedIn and other social media marketing channels without a steep learning curve.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo