Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the LinkedIn Post Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging video content for your LinkedIn feed that captures attention and drives connection.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select a professional LinkedIn video template from our diverse library or begin with a blank canvas to craft your message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and Media
Upload your existing media or select from our extensive stock library. Use the drag & drop editor to arrange elements and create engaging videos.
3
Step 3
Select Branding and AI Options
Apply your brand's logo and colors. Utilize AI for voiceover generation or add subtitles for accessibility, ensuring your professional LinkedIn videos make an impact.
4
Step 4
Export and Share with Impact
Finalize your video with appropriate aspect ratios for LinkedIn. Export and easily share your high-quality video content to grow your business presence and reach your audience.

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging videos for LinkedIn posts. Our AI video maker simplifies content creation, helping you produce professional videos that boost your presence.

Develop LinkedIn Video Ads & Promotions

Efficiently create high-performing video ads and organic posts for LinkedIn, driving better campaign results and professional reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging videos for my LinkedIn posts?

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating professional LinkedIn videos by allowing you to transform text into engaging videos with AI avatars and ready-to-use video templates. This powerful AI video maker helps you boost your brand image effortlessly, making it an ideal LinkedIn post video maker.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for professional LinkedIn videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your professional LinkedIn videos, including personalized branding controls to integrate your logo and colors. Utilize our drag & drop editor to tailor video templates, add subtitles, and incorporate stock media for unique social media videos.

Can I generate high-quality video content without extensive video editing skills?

Absolutely! HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video maker, enabling you to create high-quality video content from a simple text prompt without needing any prior video editing skills. Our AI avatars and integrated voiceover generation make professional video creation accessible to everyone.

How does HeyGen support creating videos optimized for the LinkedIn audience?

HeyGen helps you create social media videos specifically optimized for the LinkedIn audience by providing aspect-ratio resizing and export options suitable for the platform. Including automatic subtitles ensures your professional LinkedIn videos are accessible and engaging, even when viewed silently, which is key to mastering the LinkedIn algorithm and growing your business.

