linkedin intro video maker: Boost Your Profile

Create attention-grabbing, professional LinkedIn videos effortlessly. Boost engagement and drive traffic with our vast templates & scenes.

Create a compelling 30-second professional LinkedIn intro video using HeyGen's AI avatars, designed for job seekers and personal brand builders. The visual style should be clean and modern, featuring an AI avatar delivering a confident message about your expertise, accompanied by upbeat, professional background music. This video will make a strong first impression, allowing you to present a polished personal brand without needing to record yourself.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How LinkedIn intro video maker Works

Craft compelling, professional intro videos for LinkedIn with ease. Boost your profile's impact and engage your audience effectively using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professional video templates designed to make your LinkedIn intro video stand out.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Add your personal script or key messages. Our platform allows you to convert your text into engaging video content effortlessly.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Apply your brand's logo and colors to ensure your intro video aligns with your professional image on LinkedIn.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your polished LinkedIn intro video in the optimal aspect ratio, ready for immediate sharing to boost your profile engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your ultimate LinkedIn intro video maker, empowering you to effortlessly craft professional LinkedIn videos. Generate attention-grabbing social media videos and promotional videos to elevate your personal brand and drive engagement.

Inspire Audiences & Establish Thought Leadership

Produce inspiring and informative LinkedIn videos to connect deeply with your audience and establish yourself as a recognized thought leader.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify LinkedIn video creation for my brand?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating professional LinkedIn videos through its intuitive video maker and extensive library of video templates. You can quickly generate attention-grabbing videos tailored for your LinkedIn audience, enabling seamless video creation.

What features does HeyGen offer for customizing professional LinkedIn videos?

HeyGen empowers you to customize every element of your professional LinkedIn videos. Utilize branding controls, upload your own media, and choose from various scenes and aspect ratios to ensure your video content aligns perfectly with your brand identity for effective LinkedIn video marketing.

Can HeyGen help turn my scripts into engaging LinkedIn videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels at transforming your scripts into dynamic LinkedIn videos using advanced text-to-video technology and AI avatars. Enhance audience engagement with natural voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles, making your message resonate more powerfully for optimal LinkedIn engagement.

What makes HeyGen ideal for creating LinkedIn intro videos and promotional content?

HeyGen is an ideal linkedin intro video maker, enabling you to craft compelling intro videos and promotional videos that significantly boost your LinkedIn engagement. By creating high-quality, attention-grabbing videos, you can grow your business and effectively drive traffic to your website.

