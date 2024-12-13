Create Professional Videos with LinkedIn Business Video Generator

Grow your business with compelling social media videos, easily converting text-to-video from your script.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 45-second video targeting HR professionals or thought leaders, illustrating how to leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation to create persuasive LinkedIn content that helps grow business. The visual and audio style should be professional and educational, with clear, authoritative narration.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second video for content creators or B2B sales teams, highlighting the ease of creating personalized branded videos by adding text to video and customizing elements within HeyGen. The visual style should be polished and direct, featuring dynamic text animations and a sophisticated background score to convey expertise.
Example Prompt 3
Design an impactful 15-second video aimed at marketing agencies or corporate communications, emphasizing how efficient team collaboration is when creating social media videos using HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support and precise aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms. The visual style should be modern and punchy, with quick cuts and an energetic, contemporary soundtrack.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How LinkedIn business video generator Works

Leverage AI-powered tools to quickly produce professional, branded videos for your LinkedIn audience, boosting engagement and promoting your business effectively.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start from Script
Select from our diverse library of professionally designed "video templates" to kickstart your project, or paste your script to automatically generate video content using our "Templates & scenes" feature.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Enhance your video by selecting from a range of realistic "AI avatars" and generating natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your text, making your content engaging and dynamic with powerful "AI features".
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Customization
Tailor your video to reflect your brand identity using "Branding controls" to add your logo and customize colors. Ensure your "personalized branded videos" resonate with your LinkedIn audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize your video for LinkedIn. Your professional "LinkedIn video" is then ready for immediate sharing to grow your business.

Use Cases

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop compelling video testimonials and case studies to build trust and demonstrate value to your LinkedIn network.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating LinkedIn videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive LinkedIn business video generator that leverages AI to create professional videos quickly. With its diverse video templates, you can easily customize your content to grow business engagement on LinkedIn.

Can I personalize branded videos for LinkedIn with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to create personalized branded videos for your LinkedIn presence. Utilize branding controls, AI avatars, and add text to video to ensure your content perfectly aligns with your professional image and messaging.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for social media videos?

HeyGen incorporates advanced AI features, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, to streamline your video creation process. These capabilities help you produce high-quality social media videos efficiently for platforms like LinkedIn.

Does HeyGen support team collaboration for B2B video marketing?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to support team collaboration, making it ideal for B2B video marketing efforts. Create engaging video ads or informational content efficiently, ensuring consistent brand messaging across your team's output.

