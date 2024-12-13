LinkedIn Brand Video Generator: Create Pro Videos Fast

Create professional videos with ease and maintain brand consistency using our powerful branding controls (logo, colors).

Craft a compelling 30-second introductory video for a new tech startup, aiming to resonate with potential clients and investors on LinkedIn. The visual style should be clean, modern, and visually appealing, featuring sleek product shots and professional team members, complemented by an inspiring and confident voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's customizable templates to quickly establish a polished brand image, leveraging it as a LinkedIn brand video generator to create professional videos that stand out.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a dynamic 15-second LinkedIn Video Ad showcasing a new software feature, targeting marketing professionals in the SaaS industry. The video should employ a vibrant, attention-grabbing visual style with fast-paced edits and upbeat, modern background music, featuring a friendly AI avatar explaining the feature's benefits. This brief, impactful ad will be generated using an AI LinkedIn Video Maker to quickly capture audience interest.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 45-second expert interview snippet focused on "The Future of Hybrid Work," aimed at HR managers and business leaders seeking thought leadership on content marketing on LinkedIn. The visual style should be professional and authoritative, with clear on-screen text highlighting key insights and a polished, articulate voiceover. Ensure Subtitles/captions are prominently displayed to maximize accessibility and engagement, easily created from a Text-to-video from script using HeyGen.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 60-second internal communications video for a rapidly growing tech company, highlighting a recent successful Team Collaboration project and its impact, intended for current employees and prospective hires viewing LinkedIn videos. The video should adopt an authentic, documentary-style visual aesthetic, incorporating genuine employee testimonials and high-quality B-roll footage sourced from the Media library/stock support, all tied together with a warm and inviting Voiceover generation explaining the project's success and company values.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How LinkedIn Brand Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, engaging videos tailored for LinkedIn to enhance your brand presence and connect with your audience.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template
Select from a library of professionally designed "video templates" and "scenes" to kickstart your LinkedIn video project quickly and efficiently.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Input your text and let our "AI generated scripts" transform them into dynamic video content. Utilize "text-to-video from script" for effortless narration.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Customize your video with your "brand logos" and brand colors. Leverage "branding controls (logo, colors)" to maintain a consistent and professional look across all your content.
4
Step 4
Export for LinkedIn
Finalize your "professional videos" by ensuring they are optimized for LinkedIn. Use "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare your video for seamless sharing on the platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Professional Brand & Profile Videos

Develop compelling professional videos, including brand and profile videos, to effectively communicate your story and value on LinkedIn.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create professional LinkedIn brand videos?

HeyGen serves as a powerful LinkedIn brand video generator, allowing you to easily produce professional videos that align with your company's image. Leverage customizable templates and seamlessly integrate your brand logos to maintain a consistent and professional presence on the platform.

Does HeyGen's AI LinkedIn Video Maker support efficient content creation?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI LinkedIn Video Maker streamlines content creation by generating videos directly from your script using AI avatars and voiceovers. This enables rapid production of engaging LinkedIn videos with automatically generated captions, significantly boosting efficiency.

What makes HeyGen ideal for producing engaging LinkedIn Video Ads?

HeyGen is an exceptional tool for creating compelling LinkedIn Video Ads through its extensive library of custom LinkedIn video templates and rich media assets. You can tailor your ads for maximum impact, ensuring they capture attention and drive results.

Is HeyGen suitable for customizing professional LinkedIn videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust editing features and customizable templates, making it perfect for tailoring LinkedIn videos for various purposes, including hiring videos or professional LinkedIn profile video content. It supports Team Collaboration, allowing your team to create cohesive and high-quality visuals.

