Create professional LinkedIn video marketing campaigns that captivate audiences and generate qualified leads, leveraging lifelike AI avatars.

Consider creating a 30-second introductory video, tailored for B2B marketing professionals searching for an intuitive video maker to elevate their brand awareness. This piece should exude a professional yet engaging visual and audio style with upbeat music, effectively showcasing how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature streamlines content production.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How LinkedIn Ads Video Maker Works

Transform your LinkedIn video marketing with AI, easily creating professional promotional videos that capture attention and elevate your brand awareness on the platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing or pasting your script. Our Text-to-video from script feature will help you effortlessly create videos for LinkedIn from your text, making the content creation process fast and simple.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse library of Templates & scenes to visualize your message. These professionally designed video templates provide a strong foundation for your campaign, ensuring visual appeal.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Call-to-Action
Personalize your video with Branding controls (logo, colors) to maintain a consistent look. Integrate a clear call-to-action to effectively guide viewers toward your desired outcome.
4
Step 4
Export for LinkedIn Ads
Optimize your final video using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for perfect playback on LinkedIn video ads, ensuring maximum impact and reach.

HeyGen is your ultimate LinkedIn ads video maker, empowering you to create high-performing LinkedIn video ads effortlessly. Boost your B2B marketing campaigns and create videos for LinkedIn with engaging, professional content.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Transform customer testimonials into compelling video content, building trust and credibility for your LinkedIn video marketing efforts.

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging LinkedIn video ads?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-impact LinkedIn video ads using AI avatars and dynamic video templates. Transform scripts into professional promotional videos quickly, enhancing your LinkedIn video marketing efforts with creative content.

What branding options are available when I create videos for LinkedIn with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors directly into your videos for LinkedIn. This ensures consistent brand awareness across all your B2B marketing campaigns.

Can HeyGen's AI avatars help create personalized videos for LinkedIn advertising?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI avatars bring a creative edge to your LinkedIn video ads, enabling personalized messaging at scale. Utilize text-to-video to generate lifelike voiceovers, making your promotional videos more engaging and unique.

How does HeyGen support diverse content needs for LinkedIn video marketing?

HeyGen provides comprehensive tools like a rich media library, subtitle generation, and flexible aspect-ratio resizing to support all your LinkedIn video marketing content. Craft compelling social media videos complete with clear calls-to-action for effective marketing campaigns.

