LinkedIn Ads Video Maker: Create Engaging Video Ads Fast
Create professional LinkedIn video marketing campaigns that captivate audiences and generate qualified leads, leveraging lifelike AI avatars.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is your ultimate LinkedIn ads video maker, empowering you to create high-performing LinkedIn video ads effortlessly. Boost your B2B marketing campaigns and create videos for LinkedIn with engaging, professional content.
High-Performing LinkedIn Ad Creation.
Create impactful LinkedIn video ads quickly, driving better results for your B2B marketing campaigns and generating qualified leads with ease.
Engaging Social Media Video Content.
Produce dynamic social media videos and clips in minutes, perfect for boosting brand awareness and engagement across LinkedIn.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging LinkedIn video ads?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-impact LinkedIn video ads using AI avatars and dynamic video templates. Transform scripts into professional promotional videos quickly, enhancing your LinkedIn video marketing efforts with creative content.
What branding options are available when I create videos for LinkedIn with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors directly into your videos for LinkedIn. This ensures consistent brand awareness across all your B2B marketing campaigns.
Can HeyGen's AI avatars help create personalized videos for LinkedIn advertising?
Absolutely, HeyGen's AI avatars bring a creative edge to your LinkedIn video ads, enabling personalized messaging at scale. Utilize text-to-video to generate lifelike voiceovers, making your promotional videos more engaging and unique.
How does HeyGen support diverse content needs for LinkedIn video marketing?
HeyGen provides comprehensive tools like a rich media library, subtitle generation, and flexible aspect-ratio resizing to support all your LinkedIn video marketing content. Craft compelling social media videos complete with clear calls-to-action for effective marketing campaigns.