Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine crafting a modern, clean, and professional 1-minute explainer video for tech-savvy content creators and marketing agencies. With a clear and authoritative audio style, this AI video generator tutorial will demonstrate converting a detailed script directly into a compelling visual story using HeyGen's seamless Text-to-video from script and advanced Voiceover generation features.
Develop a playful and attention-grabbing 30-second promo video designed for social media managers and product launch teams, aiming for maximum shareability. The video, with a friendly and enthusiastic audio style, should highlight how easily they can animate a custom avatar and use HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to create dynamic marketing videos across platforms.
Produce an informative and structured 2-minute training video for educational content creators and corporate trainers, adopting a calm and educational audio style. This visually rich piece will illustrate the power of HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance content and automatically add accessible Subtitles/captions, ensuring clarity and broad understanding for any video editor.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an AI video generator that makes creating dynamic short videos for limited-time offers incredibly easy. Quickly craft compelling marketing videos with our AI Promo Video Maker.
Create High-Performing Ad Campaigns.
Quickly produce compelling video ads for limited-time offers, driving immediate action and maximizing conversions with AI.
Develop Engaging Social Media Promotions.
Rapidly create dynamic, short social media videos to highlight your limited-time offers, boosting visibility and engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?
HeyGen functions as an advanced AI video generator, transforming your script into dynamic short videos. Our intuitive platform leverages AI avatars and AI voiceover to streamline the entire production process, from text to video.
What professional editing tools does HeyGen offer for customization?
HeyGen provides a robust drag-and-drop editor, equipped with professional editing tools for comprehensive customization. You can easily add custom avatars, generate captions, incorporate branding controls, and utilize our extensive media library.
Can HeyGen produce promo videos for various marketing needs?
Yes, HeyGen is an exceptional promo video maker, perfect for creating marketing videos and dynamic short videos for social media. Our platform offers a wide range of templates, including those ideal for limited-time offer video generator needs, ensuring your content stands out.
How can I ensure my HeyGen videos are optimized for different platforms?
HeyGen ensures your videos are optimized for diverse platforms through features like aspect-ratio resizing. You can easily adapt your content for social media, add automatic captions, and enhance your videos with stock videos from our integrated library.