Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 60-second uplifting segment for news videos, showcasing heartwarming community lifestyle stories for a general audience. The visual style should be warm and friendly, accompanied by a professional yet calming voice. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present the news and ensure accessibility with subtitles/captions.
Craft an informative 30-second explainer video, functioning as an AI news video generator, detailing the benefits of a new sustainable living hack. Design this for eco-conscious consumers and tech-savvy individuals, employing a clean, visually rich style with a crisp, engaging voiceover. Optimize your workflow by using HeyGen's diverse video templates and extensive media library/stock support.
Develop a concise 45-second breaking news report on a significant fashion or health event, delivering urgent updates to niche enthusiasts. Adopt a dynamic, urgent, and professional news aesthetic, supported by a clear, authoritative voice. Make use of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for platform optimization and ensure clarity with subtitles/captions for all your headlines.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Produce Engaging Social Media News.
Quickly create compelling lifestyle news videos and clips optimized for social platforms, enhancing audience engagement and reach.
Accelerate AI-Powered News Production.
Leverage AI video to swiftly generate professional, high-impact lifestyle news segments and updates with minimal effort and time.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen elevate my news videos with AI?
HeyGen acts as an advanced AI news video generator, transforming scripts into engaging content. You can leverage realistic AI avatars and sophisticated text-to-speech for professional voiceovers, ensuring your news videos stand out.
Can I create professional breaking news segments using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides an intuitive platform to create news videos, including dynamic breaking news segments, with ease. Utilize customizable video templates, add lower-thirds, and incorporate your branding for a polished, broadcast-quality look.
What video templates are available for news production in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a diverse library of video templates specifically designed for various news formats, making you an efficient news video maker. These ready-to-use scenes help you quickly structure engaging content for lifestyle news or daily updates.
Does HeyGen feature AI news anchors to enhance video presentations?
Yes, HeyGen empowers users to integrate realistic AI news anchors into their productions. Choose from a variety of diverse AI avatars to present your news videos and deliver your message with impact and professionalism.