Lesson Video Maker for Engaging Educational Videos

Design engaging e-learning content for teachers and students using ready-to-use video templates & scenes for quick creation.

Create a compelling 60-second explainer video designed for students, simplifying complex scientific concepts with an energetic visual style and a clear, friendly voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script feature to bring the 'educational videos' to life effortlessly, making learning engaging and easy to understand.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Lesson Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your lessons into engaging video content, empowering educators and students with dynamic learning experiences.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Select from professional video templates to begin, or paste your lesson script for quick scene generation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your lesson, making your educational videos more engaging.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Content
Enhance your video by adding relevant visuals from the integrated media library, or generate a professional voiceover.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your finished lesson video with flexible aspect-ratio resizing & exports, perfect for any sharing platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an innovative AI video maker that revolutionizes the lesson video maker experience, enabling teachers and educators to create captivating educational videos effortlessly. Our platform streamlines video creation, making online learning more engaging and impactful for students globally.

Enliven Subject Matter

.

Transform complex or abstract topics into vivid and memorable explainer video lessons through compelling AI storytelling, making learning fun and accessible for all students.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creation of educational videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes how you create educational videos by leveraging its powerful AI video maker. Educators can effortlessly produce engaging content, transforming complex lessons into dynamic visual experiences that actively engage students.

Does HeyGen offer templates for quick video creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of professional video templates designed to streamline your video creation process. These customizable templates allow for fast creation, helping teachers and content creators produce high-quality videos efficiently.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video lessons?

HeyGen's AI video maker provides advanced features like text-to-video conversion and realistic AI avatars to create compelling video lessons. This powerful AI streamlines the production of tutorial videos and explainer videos, making learning fun and exciting.

Can I customize my videos created with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures full creative control, allowing you to customize your video with various branding controls and extensive media library assets. This flexibility makes HeyGen an essential video maker for developing personalized teaching resources and school marketing videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo