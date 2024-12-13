Ditch the Legacy Video Maker for AI-Powered Video

Move beyond archaic video editors and craft stunning animated videos from text with seamless Text-to-video from script.

Create a compelling 1.5-minute technical video for businesses and individual creators looking to transition from an outdated "legacy video maker" to modern solutions. This informative and clean video should visually demonstrate the ease of "video creation" in HeyGen, utilizing "Text-to-video from script" to quickly generate professional content, and featuring a professional voiceover explaining the seamless migration process.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How legacy video maker Works

Transition from older tools to modern video creation. Discover how to effortlessly create engaging content using HeyGen's advanced features, overcoming limitations of legacy video makers.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing your script. HeyGen's **Text-to-video from script** capability allows you to generate complete videos from plain text, streamlining the process often complicated by older animation software for seamless video creation.
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar and Scene
Choose from a diverse library of **AI avatars** and readily available scene templates to give your animated video a professional look, a stark contrast to the limited options in legacy video makers.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Branding
Enhance your production with natural **Voiceover generation** and apply your custom branding like logos and colors, a key feature for modern online video makers lacking in older software.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your video is complete, **Export** it with various aspect-ratio resizing options, ensuring it's ready for any platform, a seamless experience compared to the often cumbersome export processes of old video software.

Transition from outdated legacy video maker tools to HeyGen's advanced online video maker for seamless and modern video creation. Experience cutting-edge animation software and new features that revitalize your content production, easily migrating your creative vision into engaging animated videos.

Elevate Training and Learning Content

Enhance trainee engagement and knowledge retention using dynamic AI video content, making learning more effective than with archaic video editor tools.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen modernize video creation from legacy platforms?

HeyGen transforms the landscape for users of outdated software by leveraging advanced HTML5 technology, providing a robust online video maker that far surpasses legacy video maker tools. It offers AI-powered features and intuitive templates for seamless video creation.

What advanced AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for efficient video production?

HeyGen empowers users with cutting-edge AI avatars and sophisticated text-to-speech technology, streamlining animated video production. This allows for rapid content creation and reduces the need for traditional animation software expertise.

Can HeyGen accommodate diverse export needs and aspect ratios?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options, making it a versatile creative video tool. This ensures your content is perfectly optimized for various platforms without needing complex video editing software.

Is HeyGen an ideal online video maker for all levels of experience?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as an accessible online video maker for everyone, from beginners to professionals. Its intuitive interface and extensive library of templates simplify complex video creation, making it a powerful platform compared to old video software.

