Ditch the Legacy Video Maker for AI-Powered Video
Move beyond archaic video editors and craft stunning animated videos from text with seamless Text-to-video from script.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Transition from outdated legacy video maker tools to HeyGen's advanced online video maker for seamless and modern video creation. Experience cutting-edge animation software and new features that revitalize your content production, easily migrating your creative vision into engaging animated videos.
Rapid Social Media Content Creation.
Quickly produce captivating social media videos and clips, replacing the slow processes of old video software with modern, AI-driven efficiency.
Efficient Ad Production with AI.
Develop impactful advertising campaigns rapidly using AI video, far surpassing the capabilities and speed of traditional legacy video makers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen modernize video creation from legacy platforms?
HeyGen transforms the landscape for users of outdated software by leveraging advanced HTML5 technology, providing a robust online video maker that far surpasses legacy video maker tools. It offers AI-powered features and intuitive templates for seamless video creation.
What advanced AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for efficient video production?
HeyGen empowers users with cutting-edge AI avatars and sophisticated text-to-speech technology, streamlining animated video production. This allows for rapid content creation and reduces the need for traditional animation software expertise.
Can HeyGen accommodate diverse export needs and aspect ratios?
Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options, making it a versatile creative video tool. This ensures your content is perfectly optimized for various platforms without needing complex video editing software.
Is HeyGen an ideal online video maker for all levels of experience?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as an accessible online video maker for everyone, from beginners to professionals. Its intuitive interface and extensive library of templates simplify complex video creation, making it a powerful platform compared to old video software.