Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 30-second video targeting small business owners and content creators, demonstrating the simplicity of becoming an educational video maker. Employ a bright, inviting visual aesthetic with animated icons and smooth transitions, complemented by upbeat instrumental music and a clear, enthusiastic narration. Illustrate the benefit of using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to jumpstart video projects instantly.
Produce a professional 60-second tutorial video aimed at corporate training managers and HR professionals, illustrating how to transform existing materials into impactful video training. The video should adopt a clean, authoritative visual style with real-world examples and informative screen recordings, enhanced by a motivational orchestral background track and a sophisticated male voiceover. Feature HeyGen's automated Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and engagement for all learners.
Generate a fast-paced 30-second promotional video for instructional designers and ed-tech startups, emphasizing HeyGen as the ultimate video maker for producing effective e-learning solutions. Utilize a vibrant, energetic visual approach with quick cuts and bold graphics, paired with a modern, high-energy beat and a concise, persuasive female voiceover. Showcase HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability for seamless multi-platform delivery.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen makes creating engaging educational videos effortless. Quickly generate compelling explainer videos and training content for your learning platforms with AI.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners.
Effortlessly produce educational content, expanding your course offerings and connecting with a global audience on learning platforms.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Enhance e-learning solutions with AI-powered videos, making training modules more interactive and improving learner retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating video training for online courses?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging video training and educational content for online courses. Utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video from script, you can transform your lesson plans into compelling visual experiences in minutes, significantly simplifying the video creation process.
What AI features does HeyGen offer for making educational videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to enhance your educational video making, offering features like realistic AI avatars that deliver your message. Our text-to-video capability allows you to generate complete videos from simple scripts, including automated voiceovers and subtitles, making e-learning solutions more accessible.
Can HeyGen help me make professional explainer videos with templates?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of professionally designed templates and an intuitive interface to help you create stunning explainer videos and tutorial videos. You can easily customize these templates with your brand's logo and colors, and access a rich media library to produce polished educational content efficiently.
How does HeyGen streamline the video creation process with voiceovers and subtitles?
HeyGen significantly streamlines the video creation process for training videos and other educational content by automating key elements. Our platform generates natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your text scripts and automatically adds subtitles, ensuring your content is accessible and professional without extra effort.