Prompt 1
In a 60-second narrative, demonstrate how HeyGen's video editor can transform your product demo videos into captivating stories. Designed for creative professionals, this video will highlight the use of templates and scenes to personalize demos, ensuring each presentation is unique and memorable. The visual style will be sleek and modern, appealing to marketers and content creators aiming to boost their video SEO.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second video that highlights the ease of using HeyGen's screen recording tool for creating interactive product demos. This video is tailored for educators and trainers who need a reliable tool to capture and share their knowledge effectively. With a focus on technical precision, the video will feature clear subtitles and captions, ensuring accessibility and understanding for all viewers.
Prompt 3
Showcase the versatility of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature in a 90-second video designed for business professionals. This video will guide viewers through the process of creating personalized demos using AI voiceovers and a rich media library. The target audience includes entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking to enhance their brand storytelling with professional-grade video content. The visual and audio style will be polished and professional, reflecting the high standards of corporate communication.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Demo Video Maker

Create engaging and interactive product demos with ease using our demo video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your product demo video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a visual format.
2
Step 2
Record Your Screen
Utilize the screen recording tool to capture essential product features in action. This step ensures your audience sees the product's capabilities firsthand.
3
Step 3
Add AI Voiceovers
Enhance your demo with AI-generated voiceovers. This feature allows you to add professional narration that complements your video content.
4
Step 4
Apply Subtitles
Increase accessibility and engagement by applying subtitles using HeyGen's subtitles generator. This ensures your message is clear and reaches a wider audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product demo videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful demo video maker that allows you to create engaging product demo videos with ease. Utilize AI voiceovers and a variety of templates to personalize demos and captivate your audience.

What features does HeyGen's video editor provide?

HeyGen's video editor is equipped with advanced tools like aspect-ratio resizing, branding controls, and a media library to ensure your videos are polished and professional.

Can HeyGen help with video SEO?

Yes, HeyGen supports video SEO by allowing you to add subtitles and captions, enhancing accessibility and searchability for your content.

Why choose HeyGen for interactive product demos?

HeyGen excels in creating interactive product demos with its intuitive screen recording tool and customizable templates, ensuring a seamless and engaging viewer experience.

