Create a 90-second explainer video targeting developers and IT professionals, illustrating the technical advantages of a new API integration. The visual style should be clean and precise, incorporating detailed technical diagrams and screen-recordings, accompanied by a clear, authoritative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI video generator with its text-to-video from script capability to easily translate complex documentation into compelling visuals, featuring an AI avatar to guide the audience through the technical specifications.

