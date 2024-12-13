Launch Video Maker: Create Engaging Product Promos

Craft compelling product launch videos instantly with our vast selection of customizable templates and scenes.

Create a compelling 30-second product launch video targeting tech enthusiasts and early adopters, showcasing the revolutionary features of our new gadget. Employ a fast-paced, vibrant visual style with modern, upbeat background music. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble an engaging product video that grabs attention from the first frame.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design an informative 45-second product demo video specifically for small business owners, detailing how our new software simplifies their workflow. The visual and audio style should be professional and clear, with calm, reassuring background music, ensuring the message is easily digestible. Leverage HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to deliver crisp, professional narration, transforming complex ideas into accessible explainer videos.
Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second marketing video aimed at existing users, providing quick tips on maximizing a lesser-known feature. The video should have a clean, tutorial-like visual aesthetic with a step-by-step approach and clear, direct narration. Integrate HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility and clarity, making it easy for viewers to follow along and create captivating AI product videos.
Prompt 3
Develop a punchy 15-second promo video for social media, targeting our general audience to announce a flash sale. This video requires an eye-catching, dynamic visual style combined with trendy, high-energy music to grab attention immediately. Optimize your impactful videos for various platforms using HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" capability, ensuring your message is short, meaningful, and authentic.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Launch Video Maker Works

Create compelling product launch videos in minutes with our intuitive maker, designed to help you showcase your new offerings with professional flair.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Script
Start your product launch video by selecting from a range of professional video templates or by uploading your own script for AI-powered video generation.
2
Step 2
Add Media and Customize
Effortlessly customize your video by leveraging our extensive media library to add stock footage, images, and music, along with dynamic animations.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Enhance your message by selecting and integrating realistic AI avatars to present your product, complemented by natural-sounding voiceovers and clear subtitles.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once finalized, export your video in high-resolution MP4 format, with options for various aspect ratios, ensuring it's ready for any social media platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers you as a launch video maker. Create captivating AI product videos effortlessly, accelerating your marketing strategies and boosting engagement for new products.

Inspiring Brand & Product Storytelling

Develop motivational videos to introduce your brand's vision or product's impact, inspiring your target audience during a launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging product videos quickly?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging product videos by offering a vast selection of customizable video templates and an intuitive drag-and-drop editor. You can effortlessly combine rich graphics, animations, and high-resolution media to tell your product's story effectively.

Can HeyGen generate a dynamic launch video for my new product?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a powerful launch video maker that leverages AI to transform your script into a dynamic video. You can create captivating AI product videos complete with professional voiceovers and AI avatars, ensuring your new product makes an impactful debut.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for branding my product videos?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to customize the look and feel of your video, including adding your logo and preferred colors. You can personalize content using custom product video templates and an extensive range of creative assets from our media library.

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for marketing?

HeyGen simplifies video creation, allowing you to make engaging marketing videos like explainers and promos within minutes. Its intuitive platform and AI-powered tools help you effectively communicate your message and create impactful videos to boost sales.

