501/2000 characters

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Step into the future of event promotion with a 60-second video tailored for event planners and marketers. This narrative takes you through the process of crafting engaging event videos using HeyGen's event video templates. Featuring a sleek, modern visual style and a compelling voiceover generated by HeyGen, this video demonstrates how to leverage stock footage and AI-generated videos to create memorable experiences. Ideal for boosting your event's visibility on social media.
Prompt 2
Experience the art of storytelling in a 30-second business video designed for corporate professionals and startups. This video highlights the versatility of HeyGen's business video maker, showcasing its ability to transform ideas into animated promo videos. With a sophisticated visual style and a professional audio backdrop, it emphasizes the use of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, making it a must-have tool for any business looking to enhance its video marketing strategy.
Prompt 3
Discover the simplicity of video creation with a 45-second tutorial aimed at content creators and digital marketers. This video walks you through the technical prowess of HeyGen's Adobe After Effects templates, demonstrating how to create polished videos effortlessly. With a clean, minimalist visual approach and clear, concise subtitles, it showcases the platform's aspect-ratio resizing and exports feature, ensuring your content is perfectly tailored for any platform.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use the Launch Event Promo Video Maker

Create stunning promo videos for your launch events with ease using our intuitive online video editor.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your launch event promo video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a visual storyboard.
2
Step 2
Choose an Event Video Template
Select from a variety of event video templates to match the theme of your launch. These templates are designed to enhance your message and captivate your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Stock Footage and Media
Enhance your video with high-quality stock footage from HeyGen's media library. This feature allows you to add professional visuals that align with your brand's story.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media Channels
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it across your social media channels. HeyGen makes it easy to reach your audience with just a few clicks.

HeyGen revolutionizes launch event promo video creation with its AI-powered tools, offering a seamless experience for crafting animated promo videos and engaging social media content. Utilize HeyGen's intuitive online video editor and event video templates to captivate your audience effortlessly.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your event's impact by sharing compelling success stories through HeyGen's engaging video formats.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's promo video maker enhance my business marketing?

HeyGen's promo video maker allows you to create engaging and professional animated promo videos using a drag-and-drop interface. With access to a vast media library and stock footage, you can easily craft videos that resonate with your audience and boost your video marketing efforts.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating event videos?

HeyGen provides a variety of event video templates that simplify the creation process. You can customize these templates with your branding elements, such as logos and colors, ensuring your event videos are both unique and professional.

Can HeyGen's online video editor support AI-generated videos?

Yes, HeyGen's online video editor supports AI-generated videos, allowing you to transform scripts into dynamic videos with AI avatars and voiceover generation. This feature streamlines the video creation process, making it efficient and user-friendly.

Why choose HeyGen for creating business videos?

HeyGen is an excellent choice for creating business videos due to its comprehensive suite of tools, including text-to-video capabilities, customizable templates, and aspect-ratio resizing. These features ensure your videos are tailored to fit various social media channels and marketing needs.

