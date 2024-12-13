Produce a compelling 1-minute video aimed at small business owners, showcasing how HeyGen, as a powerful AI video maker, enables them to quickly create "last chance" marketing videos for urgent promotions. The visual style should be modern and energetic, featuring crisp product visuals and dynamic overlays, complemented by an upbeat soundtrack and a clear, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature. Emphasize the ease of turning a simple script into a professional video using Text-to-video from script, driving immediate customer action.

Generate Video