Create a vibrant 30-second promo video targeting small business owners and marketing teams, highlighting an irresistible "last chance offer" for your new product or service. The visual style should be energetic and modern, accompanied by upbeat background music and a professional voiceover, all easily brought to life using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to craft your compelling narrative.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Last Chance Offer Video Maker Works

Quickly produce engaging videos for your limited-time promotions. Leverage AI to craft persuasive scripts and stunning visuals that drive urgent action from your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Offer Script
Begin by creating your offer's script using Text-to-video from script. This powerful feature automatically writes a compelling narrative for your last chance video, saving you time.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Select from a rich library of Templates & scenes to find the ideal visual backdrop. Choose an AI avatar to present your last chance offer message dynamically and professionally.
3
Step 3
Add Compelling Voiceovers
Enhance your message with professional Voiceover generation. Generate clear and impactful narration, and further refine your video with custom branding elements like logos and colors.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once your last chance offer video is complete, use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to generate it in various formats, perfectly optimized for any platform to capture immediate attention.

HeyGen simplifies creating powerful last chance offer videos. As an AI Video Maker, it helps you quickly produce high-converting promo videos for urgent campaigns.

Customer Trust for Offers

Build trust and urgency by showcasing customer success stories, encouraging immediate action on offers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating a compelling last chance offer video?

HeyGen empowers you to quickly make high-impact promotional videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from script. Our platform streamlines the entire video creation process, enabling you to launch effective last-minute promotions effortlessly.

What features does HeyGen offer for customizing my promo videos?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to add your logo and set custom colors to ensure your promo videos align perfectly with your brand identity. You can also leverage various templates and scenes to tailor your message.

Can HeyGen help with generating scripts and voiceovers for my videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels as a video maker by offering robust text-to-video functionality, where you can simply input text and it automatically generates a script. This includes high-quality voiceover generation, making your video production seamless.

Are AI avatars available to enhance my online video content?

Yes, HeyGen features a diverse range of AI avatars that can bring your messages to life, making your online videos more engaging and dynamic. These avatars are perfect for creating professional-looking video content without needing a camera.

