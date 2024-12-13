Create a 30-second lash artist promo video maker clip demonstrating a quick before-and-after transformation of a client's lashes, designed to attract new clients on social media. The visual style should be clean and professional, using soft lighting and close-ups, accompanied by a soothing, inspiring soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble compelling visuals that highlight your expertise and the dramatic impact of your lash work.

