Powerful landing page video generator for higher conversions

Boost engagement and conversions with compelling video content, easily generated from script using our Text-to-video from script.

Imagine a 45-second promotional video targeting small business owners and marketers, designed with an upbeat, professional, and modern visual style complemented by a clear, confident voiceover. The video should powerfully convey how a landing page video generator simplifies the process of creating professional videos, demonstrating the ease of selecting and customizing various video templates from HeyGen's rich collection.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second explainer video for SaaS and e-commerce companies, employing an engaging problem-solution narrative with dynamic visuals and a friendly AI avatar voice. This video aims to illustrate how high-quality explainer videos can significantly boost conversions and improve lead generation, showcasing HeyGen's innovative AI avatars to bring your message to life effortlessly.
Prompt 2
Develop a crisp, 30-second product demonstration video aimed at product managers and startups, featuring concise, product-focused visuals that clearly highlight features, supported by on-screen text. The goal is to show how easily users can refine their video content using HeyGen's intuitive video editor, ensuring every detail is perfectly captured with automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Prompt 3
Produce an energetic 50-second video for content creators and marketing agencies, designed to inspire and showcase quick results, set to background music that builds excitement. This video emphasizes leveraging HeyGen's comprehensive media library/stock support to rapidly generate diverse video content for effective video marketing campaigns, proving that creating impactful videos is now faster than ever.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Landing Page Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, high-converting videos tailored for your landing pages to capture leads and drive engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Engaging Content
Transform your written script into dynamic video with our powerful text-to-video from script feature, instantly generating your core message.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of professional video templates to set the perfect tone and style for your landing page video.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Personalize your video by applying your logo and brand colors using intuitive branding controls to maintain a consistent visual identity.
4
Step 4
Export for Impact
Integrate an effective call-to-action button directly into your video, then export it in the ideal aspect ratio for seamless landing page integration.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes landing page video generation, enabling you to create professional videos effortlessly. Boost conversions and lead generation with AI-powered video marketing.

Produce Engaging Marketing Videos

.

Effortlessly create captivating video content for all your marketing channels, enhancing visitor engagement on your landing pages.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging explainer videos for my brand?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of high-quality explainer videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. You can leverage a wide array of video templates and quickly generate compelling video content from a simple script, making professional videos accessible.

What makes HeyGen an ideal landing page video generator for increasing conversions?

HeyGen allows you to produce professional video content that captures attention and drives action on your landing pages. With features like customizable branding controls and the ability to integrate clear calls-to-action, HeyGen helps you create impactful videos designed for lead generation and better conversions.

Can I easily customize my video content using HeyGen's video editor?

Absolutely. HeyGen features an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, empowering you to fully customize your video content. You can personalize videos with your brand's logo and colors, and enhance them using our extensive media library, ensuring each video aligns perfectly with your vision.

How does HeyGen leverage AI to create professional videos efficiently?

HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI to transform text scripts into dynamic video content featuring realistic AI avatars and natural voiceover generation. This innovative approach allows users to create professional videos without complex editing skills, speeding up your video marketing efforts.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo