Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a 60-second explainer video for SaaS and e-commerce companies, employing an engaging problem-solution narrative with dynamic visuals and a friendly AI avatar voice. This video aims to illustrate how high-quality explainer videos can significantly boost conversions and improve lead generation, showcasing HeyGen's innovative AI avatars to bring your message to life effortlessly.
Develop a crisp, 30-second product demonstration video aimed at product managers and startups, featuring concise, product-focused visuals that clearly highlight features, supported by on-screen text. The goal is to show how easily users can refine their video content using HeyGen's intuitive video editor, ensuring every detail is perfectly captured with automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Produce an energetic 50-second video for content creators and marketing agencies, designed to inspire and showcase quick results, set to background music that builds excitement. This video emphasizes leveraging HeyGen's comprehensive media library/stock support to rapidly generate diverse video content for effective video marketing campaigns, proving that creating impactful videos is now faster than ever.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes landing page video generation, enabling you to create professional videos effortlessly. Boost conversions and lead generation with AI-powered video marketing.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling video advertisements with AI to drive traffic and boost conversions for your landing pages.
Highlight Customer Success Stories.
Build trust and credibility on your landing pages by featuring authentic customer testimonials and success stories created with AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging explainer videos for my brand?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of high-quality explainer videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. You can leverage a wide array of video templates and quickly generate compelling video content from a simple script, making professional videos accessible.
What makes HeyGen an ideal landing page video generator for increasing conversions?
HeyGen allows you to produce professional video content that captures attention and drives action on your landing pages. With features like customizable branding controls and the ability to integrate clear calls-to-action, HeyGen helps you create impactful videos designed for lead generation and better conversions.
Can I easily customize my video content using HeyGen's video editor?
Absolutely. HeyGen features an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, empowering you to fully customize your video content. You can personalize videos with your brand's logo and colors, and enhance them using our extensive media library, ensuring each video aligns perfectly with your vision.
How does HeyGen leverage AI to create professional videos efficiently?
HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI to transform text scripts into dynamic video content featuring realistic AI avatars and natural voiceover generation. This innovative approach allows users to create professional videos without complex editing skills, speeding up your video marketing efforts.